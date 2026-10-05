Haze in Singapore: Air quality falls back into the unhealthy range overnight

The 24-hour PSI reading in the central region was 110 at 6am.

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Oct 5, 2026

The air quality in parts of Singapore dipped back into the unhealthy range again early on Oct 5, with the 24-hour PSI reading at 6am in the central region standing at 110 and the west at 102.

PM2.5 readings, which are used as a gauge for immediate activities, were elevated in two of the five regions across Singapore.

The PM2.5 stood at 93 in the central region, and 81 in the west. Readings in the north, south and east were in the normal band, ranging from 49 to 52.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200. An hourly PM2.5 reading between 56 and 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles.

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The PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants and used in planning for outdoor activities the next day – had fluctuated between the moderate and unhealthy range on Oct 4.

It hit a high of 103 at about 3am before falling back to into the 90s where it spent much of the day until 9pm, when it moved briefly into the unhealthy range at 101 before dipping back to 99 at 11pm.

It began its upward trajectory at midnight, moving up to 100 and climbing slowly overnight.

Haze advisory

In its daily haze advisory at about 6pm on Oct 4, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the high moderate to low unhealthy range for the next 24 hours.

Moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra were observed to be drifting towards Singapore and the surrounding region, and smoke haze was observed from fires in Kalimantan.

Dry conditions are forecast to continue over Singapore and the surrounding region on Oct 5. The risk of smoke haze affecting the Republic remains as the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the south-east or south-west.

The PSI crossed into the unhealthy range four weeks ago, hitting 101 in central Singapore on the morning of Sept 4. In the days that followed, readings in the central, eastern and western parts of the island occasionally crossed into the unhealthy range.

The highest reading of the year 167 in central Singapore was recorded on Sept 29.

The developments in September mark the first time since October 2023 that the PSI in Singapore hit unhealthy levels because of haze, with the authorities earlier warning of the risk of haze between June and October as a result of warmer and drier conditions brought on by both El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Some experts have predicted that the haze in Singapore this year could last for a longer period due to the 2026 “Godzilla” El Nino event, which could reduce rainfall and result in higher temperatures over the October-November period, compared with non-El Nino years.

In non-El Nino years, the dry south-west monsoon season usually tapers off by September, and the start of the rainy north-east monsoon season tends to set in around late November.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) told The Straits Times that El Nino events, particularly strong ones, tend to delay the retreat of the dry season for much of the southern ASEAN region.

The MSS is expecting a transition only in late October or early November for Singapore, later than in the previous two years.

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