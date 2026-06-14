Customers claim they were unable to utilise prepaid packages after Hair Gallery’s outlets across Singapore ceased operations.

Hair salon says AMK outlet closed for renovation, customers later find all 3 branches in S’pore shut

Customers of a hair salon chain in Singapore were initially under the impression that its outlet in Ang Mo Kio had closed for renovation, but later found out that all three outlets had reportedly closed, leaving them with unused prepaid packages.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received four complaints related to the sudden closure of Hair Gallery and is assisting affected consumers

Hair Gallery previously operated outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Jurong, and Bencoolen.

Customers thought AMK outlet was ‘closed for renovation’

According to customer complaints posted on Google Reviews, Hair Gallery’s Ang Mo Kio outlet at Block 526 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 first ceased operations with a notice stating that the premises were undergoing renovation, leading some customers to believe that the salon would eventually reopen.

A notice citing renovation works was previously displayed at Hair Gallery’s Ang Mo Kio outlet. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

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However, customers later learnt from staff at the Jurong outlet that the Ang Mo Kio branch had, in fact, closed permanently.

One of the customers claimed they repeatedly tried contacting the business, but were blocked.

They stated that they had purchased packages after being encouraged by staff, but can no longer utilise them.

Another customer told Shin Min Daily News that a family member had visited the Jurong outlet on April 13 to request a refund for a package purchased at the Ang Mo Kio branch, but was rejected.

When the customer returned to the Jurong outlet on April 24, he discovered that it had also closed.

Although contact numbers were displayed outside the premises, he claimed that calls went unanswered and other contact methods listed on name cards were no longer reachable.

New tenants took over Ang Mo Kio salon’s premises

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the Ang Mo Kio outlet, they found that the Hair Gallery signboard had been removed and the interior cleared out.

The unit has since been divided into two spaces occupied by a traditional Chinese medicine clinic and a shop that sells fruit and vegetables.

A worker at the fruit and vegetable shop said the business opened about two months ago and initially received inquiries from former Hair Gallery customers.

“About 10 people came by asking what happened to the salon, but the number gradually decreased,” he said.

A staff member at the neighbouring clinic confirmed that the clinic took over half of the former salon space, while the remaining half was rented out to the fruit and vegetable shop.

Salon director reportedly overseas

Shin Min Daily News reporters subsequently visited the residence of a director linked to the salon company, and were told by a domestic helper that her employer had been in China for more than a month and had yet to return.

Attempts to contact the business through the number listed on the renovation notice remain unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Hair Gallery’s Bencoolen outlet is listed as permanently closed on Google.

CASE received 4 complaints

Responding to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, CASE president Melvin Yong said the consumer watchdog received four complaints concerning Hair Gallery’s closure between Jan 1 and June 9 this year.

CASE is currently assisting the affected consumers.

Yong, who is also the MP for Radin Mas, took the opportunity to encourage consumers to patronise beauty businesses with CaseTrust accreditation, as these businesses are required to have prepayment protection mechanisms in place to safeguard customers’ prepaid monies.

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