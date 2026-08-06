Shoppers have till Aug 31 to use the vouchers.

FairPrice shoppers can get $6 voucher for every $61 spent from Aug 6 to 16

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

Aug 6, 2026

Shoppers at all FairPrice outlets can get a $6 return voucher for every $61 spent in a single receipt from Aug 6 to 16.

The promotion in celebration of Singapore’s 61st National Day is available at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores, FairPrice Group announced early on Aug 6.

Customers can receive a maximum of three vouchers per transaction.

The vouchers must be redeemed by Aug 31, and can be stacked and used in conjunction with CDC vouchers, CHAS card discounts, and senior citizen discounts (including Pioneer and Merdeka Generation discounts).

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The initiative is to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar during the festive period, the group said.

Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group, said: “As we come together to commemorate our nation’s independence, we are acutely aware of the financial pressures many families continue to face.

“By introducing these National Day Return Vouchers, we want to provide meaningful, everyday savings and assure Singaporeans that FairPrice Group remains steadfast in our dedication to keeping daily essentials within reach.”

FairPrice Group has also frozen the prices of over 500 essential products in its supermarkets from June 1 to Aug 31.

Items include FairPrice house-brand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat and milk, as well as senior and baby care products.

FairPrice had earlier frozen prices of 100 daily essentials in April, before expanding the price freeze to 300 items till May 31.

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