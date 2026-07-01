‘Extremely dangerous’: PMA user travels along TPE road shoulder, guided to safety by 2 motorcyclists

The PMA user was travelling along the road shoulder of the expressway when two motorcyclists spotted her.

A motorcyclist who encountered an elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) user travelling along the TPE guided her to safety over a 400m stretch with the help of another rider.

The 40-year-old delivery rider, CK Keong, told Stomp that he spotted the PMA user at about 10.36am on June 28 while he was travelling along the TPE near Punggol.

Keong uploaded dashcam footage of the encounter on the same day, showing the elderly lady riding along the edge line of the expressway as another motorcyclist inches forward in front of her.

Other motorists cruise along the adjacent lane, avoiding the pair.

Speaking to Stomp, Keong said he was concerned that approaching motorists might not notice the “small” PMA user, which prompted him to position himself behind her while the other motorcyclist shielded her from the front.

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At the four-minute mark in the video, Keong waves to motorists approaching from his right, seemingly informing them of the PMA user ahead.

The trio eventually reach a zebra crossing, where the woman turns left onto a pedestrian path.

‘Prevented a tragic accident’: Motorcyclist commends other rider

In the video’s caption, Keong described the situation as “extremely dangerous”, extending a “heartfelt thank you” to the other rider for stepping up to aid the woman.

“Your kindness and courage helped prevent what could have been a tragic accident,” he added.

Keong also appealed to the elderly woman’s family, urging them to remind her not to ride the PMA on the expressway.

“We are simply grateful that she made it to safety,” he added.

Keong told Stomp that he did not have the opportunity to speak with the elderly woman as the situation was “too dangerous” at the time. He said his priority was making sure she reached the pedestrian path.

After guiding her there, he recalled exchanging a “respectful nod” with the other motorcyclist, acknowledging each other’s effort before parting ways.

“I hope this incident reminds everyone to stay alert on the roads and to lend a helping hand whenever it is safe to do so,” he concluded.

According to an advisory by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMAs are allowed on the following paths, but not on roads:

Footpath

Pedestrian-only path

Cycling path

Shared path

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