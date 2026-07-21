EV catches fire outside Woodlands HDB carpark; no injuries reported

The fire reportedly started from the space between the driver’s and front passenger’s seats.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

July 21, 2026

An electric vehicle (EV) caught fire near the entrance of an HDB carpark near Vista Point in Woodlands on the morning of July 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire near the entrance of a multi-storey carpark at Block 548 Woodlands Drive 44 at around 10.10am.

The fire involved the interior of the car, SCDF said.

Firefighters put out the blaze with one water jet. No injuries were reported.

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“The cause of fire is under investigation,” SCDF said.

The vehicle’s interior was badly damaged by the fire. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Photos taken at the scene show the driver’s and passengers’ seats of the vehicle engulfed in flames, with a pillar of smoke rapidly rising from the car.

Speaking to Chinese-language news publication Shin Min Daily News, the car driver said on July 21 she was driving out of the carpark when she noticed a burning smell.

After pulling over, she realised there was smoke coming out of the vehicle.

She told the Chinese daily that the fire started in the space between the driver’s and front passenger’s seats, under which is where the car’s battery is believed to be located.

She added that she asked security guards nearby for help, but they were unable to put the fire out using fire extinguishers.

Worried that the car could explode after the fire continued spreading, they moved away from the vehicle and contacted SCDF, she said.

A photo taken after the incident shows the interior of the car was entirely charred. The vehicle’s dashboard also appears heavily deformed, and the structures supporting the car seats are exposed.

The car was towed away at around 12.15pm, Shin Min reported.

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