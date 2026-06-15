Stomp has launched a Hall of Fame, a dedicated space celebrating the stories and contributors that have made the biggest impact each month.

Enter Stomp’s Hall of Fame — where you can win FairPrice vouchers

Ever wondered which Stomp stories got people talking the most? Or who has been helping to shine a spotlight on issues that matter in the community?

Now, there’s a place to find out.

As part of our 20th anniversary celebrations, Stomp has launched the Hall of Fame — a dedicated space recognising the stories and contributors that made the biggest impact each month.

Each month, two winners will be featured:

Top Contributor: For the Stomper whose submission raise awareness of issues on the ground, shaped discourse or made a difference in the community.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Top Story: For the story that resonated most with readers and sparked the most conversation.

Winners in both categories will each receive a $20 FairPrice voucher and a Stomp Goody Bag packed with merchandise worth more than $50, which can be collected from our office at SPH Media.

Meet May’s winners

May’s Top Contributor is Wong Jeo Wah Raymond, a Grab driver who waited four hours at Pusara Aman Muslim Cemetery in Lim Chu Kang for his passenger. He even helped to clean the graves of the passenger’s late parents, leaving the passenger deeply touched.

Meanwhile, a report about crowds swarming the opening of The SGFR Store at Jurong Point clinched the Top Story award. Stomper Kayden Yeow not only shared a vibrant account of the event, but also captured photos and videos showing the chaotic scene.

Stomper Raymond (left) is Stomp’s Top Contributor of May 2026, while Stomper Kayden won Top Story of the month. PHOTOS: STOMP

Congratulations to Raymond and Kayden on becoming the first Stompers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame!

Powered by citizen journalists

For 20 years, Stompers have been at the heart of what we do. Our citizen journalists are a community like no other

Whether it’s highlighting acts of kindness, flagging heartland concerns, sharing unusual sightings or documenting the everyday moments that reflect life in Singapore, every contribution helps paint a fuller picture of what’s happening around us.

The Hall of Fame is our way of recognising the role that Stompers play in making that possible.

Be featured and win vouchers

Have a contribution to share? You could be the next one featured in Stomp’s Hall of Fame.

Send us your stories, photos or videos via email at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at +65 9384 3761.

After all, some of the biggest conversations start with a single tip-off.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.