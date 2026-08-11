The video starts with the a man, presumably the cyclist, already on the road while the red Honda is in front of him.

Cyclist left sprawling at carpark after purportedly getting hit by car, but netizens unconvinced about vehicle’s involvement

A cyclist was left sprawling on the ground at an outdoor carpark after allegedly getting hit by a car, but netizens have doubts about the claim.

A 25-second clip of the incident was shared on The SG Daily Facebook page on Aug 10 with the title, “Driver allegedly bangs cyclist, drops off female passenger and child before driving away”.

The video shows a man — presumably the cyclist — sitting on the road beside a fallen bicycle as a red Honda reverses away from him.

A woman and a child emerge from the car before it is driven off.

Even though the man seemingly gestures that he was on the ground because he was hit by the red car, there is no evidence to suggest this. It is also unclear when and where the incident occurred.

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Netizens not convinced about car’s involvement

The video has garnered over 190,000 views, 600 reactions, and 115 comments.

Several netizens pointed out that it was unfair to allege that the driver had hit the cyclist as he was already on the road at the start of the video.

“Only show the victim on the ground, never show the 10 secs before. How do we know what actually happened? Maybe it’s the camcar that hit the cyclist?” said a Facebook user.

One netizen even suggested the original poster was trying to hide something by not showing what happened before.

“So the front (part of the) video camcar doesn’t show? Must be hiding the most important part,” said the netizen.

Someone offered a more prosaic explanation for the missing part. “Looks like using a handphone to record, so might not have it since the poster may not be in time to take it out when it happened,” said the netizen, adding that the dashcam might show more.

One commenter blamed the behaviour of the cyclist. “Sometimes the cyclist also no (brain)... Die die wanna cut behind the car,” said the netizen, although the cyclist was in front of the red Honda.

“Will not judge until the full video is posted,” one user concluded.

Stomp has reached out to the police for more information.

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