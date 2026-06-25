Coffee shop brawl: Woman claims PMA user accused her of ‘sleeping with other men’

A dispute between a personal mobility aid (PMA) user and another elderly woman at a Serangoon coffee shop escalated into a physical fight after one allegedly accused the other of “sleeping with other men”.

Footage of the incident, uploaded by Facebook user Ellen Teo on June 24, shows two women confronting each other before the altercation escalated.

The woman in green appears to jab a walking stick into the midsection of the PMA user in pink. The PMA user then stands up and punches her in the jaw, causing both women to fall to the ground and continue struggling.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at about 7.55pm on June 22 at a coffee shop at Block 261 Serangoon Central.

Allegedly accused of having an affair

Speaking to Shin Min, the woman in green, who declined to be named, said she and the other woman lived in the same HDB block but were not acquainted and had no prior disputes.

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She claimed that the PMA user suddenly approached her and accused her of having an affair with another man.

Although she denied the allegation and tried to stop the woman from continuing, the PMA user allegedly persisted with her accusations.

Unable to tolerate this, she grabbed the other woman’s walking stick in self-defence, she said.

“I have my own friends. Why can’t I have a drink with other men?” she told reporters.

The woman said she only prodded the PMA user once with the walking stick before being punched. She also alleged that the woman’s friend forcefully pulled her hair during the altercation, although she was not injured.

“The police came afterwards and the matter was left to them. It’s over now and it’s not a very serious offence,” she said.

The footage shows the two women continuing to grapple on the ground after the initial punch.

Mr Zheng (transliterated), 59, who witnessed the incident while having a drink nearby, said the fight lasted about 10 minutes before bystanders managed to pull the women apart.

Police arrived shortly afterwards.

Elderly woman conveyed to hospital

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central on June 22 at about 7.55pm.

A 69-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while a 65-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Both women are assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

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