‘Cash only’ hawker stalls spark debate: Should we still carry cash?

A Reddit post questioning why many hawker stalls remain “cash only” has sparked debate about the challenges of adopting digital payments.

On July 19, Reddit user rainWhiskers shared their experience on the askSingapore subreddit after noticing several “cash only” food stalls while exploring Joo Chiat.

Among the examples cited were the popiah and Tau Kwa Pau stalls at Dunman Food Centre, as well as a drinks stall at a nearby coffeeshop.

The user said they had previously read that some hawkers were frustrated by delayed payouts and platform fees, and asked if these were still common concerns today.

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Recounting an embarrassing incident, the Redditor said they do not usually carry cash and forgot to check whether a hawker stall accepted digital payments before ordering.

They claimed there was neither a sign indicating the stall accepted only cash nor a QR code in sight.

With the meal already prepared, the Redditor said they felt too “pai seh” to cancel the order, prompting them to take a bus home to retrieve cash, before returning to pay the hawker.

‘No harm’ in carrying some cash

The Reddit post garnered more than 130 upvotes and 85 comments.

Many netizens noted that many elderly hawkers are still unfamiliar with digital payment systems.

One commenter, who identified themselves as a hawker stall owner, said cash was still necessary to pay elderly workers who were not tech-savvy.

Others said some hawkers had stopped accepting digital payments after allegedly being cheated by customers showing fake payment screenshots.

One netizen recounted witnessing a customer claim another person’s payment notification as their own before quickly walking away without paying.

However, many felt customers should also take responsibility by carrying some cash and checking a stall’s payment methods before ordering.

“Take it as a lesson learnt and carry cash,” one commenter wrote. “It might seem inconvenient, but we are at least making life easier for elderly people who are still working at this age”.

Another user said there was “no harm” in carrying some cash, highlighting the widespread disruption caused when e-payment services went down earlier this year.

Another added: “Common sense is to check first whether the stall accepts digital payments before ordering.”

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