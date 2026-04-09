Man baffled after Tampines Mall bakery rejected cash payment

The customer was baffled by the bakery’s cashless payment policy. PHOTO: KEV C/GOOGLE MAPS, 庄耿闻/SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 40-year-old man was left baffled and dissatisfied after the Gokoku Japanese Bakery outlet in Tampines Mall rejected his cash payment, forcing him to pay with his bank card.

A manager from the bakery has since explained that the cashless payment policy was implemented to improve hygiene and efficiency.

Bakery staff refused cash payment

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Du (transliterated), a manager, said he visited the bakery on April 5 to buy some bread.

“I just bought a piece of bread that costs a few dollars, but when I tried to pay with cash at the counter, the staff member refused to accept it,” Mr Du said.

He added that the staff member did not provide an explanation, and said he did not see any signs at the counter indicating cash was not accepted.

“I had my bank card with me, so I could pay with it. But the more I thought about it, the more it felt wrong. Cash is also a valid payment method, so how could the staff reject it?” he said.

Mr Du pointed out that while more people are adopting electronic payment methods, there are still many who are used to using cash.

“Especially the elderly, they are used to paying with cash. Some of them don’t even own bank cards. Are the stores going to reject them? This just brings inconvenience to everyone.”

Sign at bakery states only cashless payment allowed

When Shin Min reporters visited the bakery, they found a notice posted on the wall next to the counter which stated that only cashless payment methods were allowed.

The bakery’s assistant manager also told the Chinese news outlet that the cashless policy was implemented at the end of last year.

“When we’re working at the counter, we need to pack the bread into bags. It’s not very hygienic to handle money at the same time. Furthermore, switching to cashless payments makes checking out more efficient.”

She added that some customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the policy, but most are still willing to pay with their bank or credit cards.

Gokoku has 11 outlets islandwide, all of which reportedly only accept electronic payments.

Some seniors still prefer cash payments

Shin Min Daily observed that even though all customers paid with their phones or bank cards, some seniors still indicated a preference to pay using cash.

Ms Zhang (transliterated), a 73-years-old retiree, said she usually keeps cash in her wallet, as it remains her preferred method of payment.

“For items that cost up to $10, I find cash the most convenient. Sometimes when I use my bank card, I can’t remember the PIN immediately.”

64-year-old Mr Liang (transliterated), another retiree, said: “Since more people prefer e-payments now, shops may not have enough small change. I usually carry both cash and bank cards when I go out.”

Building a “cash-lite” society

During the Committee of Supply debates in February, Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development and Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said that Singapore aspires to be a “cash-lite” society and not a cashless one, despite electronic payment methods gaining popularity.

He added that while digital payment methods offer efficiency and are widely used, he emphasised that cash payments will not be displaced entirely.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.