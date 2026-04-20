Cars tailgate Traffic Police car on CTE during evening rush hour, end up in five-car collision

Several cars that appeared to be taking advantage of an empty lane behind a Traffic Police patrol car ended up in a chain collision during the evening rush hour on April 17.

In a 63-second dashcam video shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a police patrol car with its lights on is seen travelling along the right-most lane of the Central Expressway (CTE), as other motorists filter into the middle lane to give way.

A black car then cuts in from the middle lane — which has a line of slow-moving traffic — into the empty right lane, slotting in behind a grey car. A light grey Suzuki follows behind, with a Mercedes trailing.

Moments later, the black car brakes, seemingly reacting to something ahead.

However, the Suzuki continues at a normal speed. The driver then attempts to swerve to the left at the last second but is unsuccessful.

At least two vehicles behind crash into the Suzuki, which in turn slams into the black car, causing severe damage to its rear.

The Suzuki ends up partially blocking the middle lane, with smoke seen emitting from the front of the vehicle.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving five cars along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

A 32-year-old female passenger was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil and Defence Force (SCDF) added that the injured person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

‘Monkey see monkey do’

Netizens largely blamed the Suzuki driver, noting that there appeared to be no attempt to brake before the crash.

“Suzuki had 3 business days to brake and come to a stop,” quipped a Facebook user, while another added: “Suzuki driver is daydreaming.”

Others criticised the drivers for following one another into the empty lane without exercising caution.

“All the cars monkey see monkey do. All just follow blindly,” one commented.

Another said: “Many like to rush behind emergency vehicles to get faster clearance... Accident waiting to happen.”

“Traffic police need to u-turn and attend to this?” one netizen joked.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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