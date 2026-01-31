The car skidded across four lanes. PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Car skids across 4 lanes on SLE after allegedly being side-swiped by truck, 3 taken to hospital

A black car spun out of control on the SLE after allegedly being side-swiped by a truck, skidding across four lanes and crashing into three other cars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that it conveyed three persons to Sengkang General Hospital following the accident.

Dashcam footage of the accident, which occurred on Jan 30 at around 5pm, was posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page later that day.

The clip shows a black car spinning and hitting a white car as it slides across four lanes.

The car comes to a stop after colliding with another grey car on the right-most lane, causing a vehicle behind the grey car to rear-end it.

In another clip, three ambulances are seen at the scene, along with tow trucks and police vehicles.

The black car's bumper hangs loose, while its rear is visibly mangled by the impact. A man in a suit is also seen walking towards the vehicle.

Police investigations ongoing

The post's caption suggests that the truck had sideswiped the black car, scraping its side and causing it to spin.

The Land Transport Authority said in an X post that an accident occurred along SLE after the Lentor Avenue exit, causing congestion until Mandai Avenue. Motorists were advised to avoid the right-most lane.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and a tipper truck along SLE towards CTE at 5.10pm.

Two male car drivers, aged 39 and 30, and a 30-year-old male car passenger, were conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. A 40-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

