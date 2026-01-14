The bystander estimated that the dog had been left in the car for at least half an hour. PHOTO: MISSION-MEAL-524/REDDIT

Bystander waits with dog locked up in S'pore-registered car for more than 20 minutes

A concerned bystander spent at least 20 minutes with a dog left alone in a car at a shopping mall.

They had just bought food and were about to drive off when they noticed a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car.

Realising the car was parked with the engine off, a situation that poses risks of heat and poor ventilation, they decided to stay with the dog.

The bystander later shared the incident on Reddit, asking: "Is it normal for people to leave their pet in car (engine off) and go for dinner / errands in shopping mall?"

Posted on Jan 11, the thread has since received more than 280 upvotes and 80 comments.

It is unclear when or where the incident occurred, but the bystander believed the dog had been in the car for at least half an hour, including the time the Redditor waited with it.

During that time, the bystander also attempted to seek help for the dog.

"Informed the shopping mall's management personnel on duty. But he just took some photos and left," he wrote in the post.

The Redditor also considered calling the police, but the owner returned before they could do so.

Netizens split on whether it is appropriate

"No, it's not normal," one user wrote in response to the passerby's question about whether it was common for pets to be left alone in cars.

"If I'm the dog, I'm definitely s***ting all over the car," one netizen quipped.

Some said they would never take the risk, explaining: "To me, my pet is part of my life and not a product."

One user, however, pointed out that the carpark was underground, and "not under the hot sun".

The Redditor also added: "I also tend to leave a gap at the windows for some air, but otherwise for a short time it's quite alright."

Dog tied to tree near pickleball court drew similar concerns

Earlier this month, similar concerns were raised after a Geylang resident spotted a dog tied to a tree near a pickleball court while its owner was playing nearby.

According to an advisory from The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), animals should never be left in cars alone.

"It is not okay to leave your pet in the car, even if it's for a short while, and even if the window is slightly rolled down," the advisory added.

Members of the public who come across such situations are advised to stay at the scene and alert the owner if possible, or provide identifiable information about the vehicle to the SPCA hotline at 6287 5355 Extension 9.

Stomp has reached out to Mission-Meal-524 for comment.

