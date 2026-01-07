Geylang resident worries for dog tied up for hours without water as owners play pickleball, SPCA responds

A Geylang resident has raised concerns after spotting a dog tied to a tree near a pickleball court while its owners were playing nearby.

Stomper Nadia told Stomp that she observed pickleball players starting their game at about 4pm on Jan 4.

However, her attention was drawn to a golden retriever that was seen leashed to a tree on a grass patch near the court for the duration of the game.

She shared photos taken at about 7.15pm, claiming that the dog had been in that position for more than three hours.

"The dog appeared to have been there since the afternoon under the hot sun, seemingly without access to water while being forced to listen to the incessant noise," she said.

She also questioned which household the dog belonged to, adding: "Goldens aren't allowed in HDB flats... right?"

According to the Housing Board's (HDB) website, golden retrievers are not included in the list of HDB-approved dog breeds.

In response to a Stomp query, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it had not received any reports regarding the incident, but commented based on the information available.

"From the photos, there did not appear to have been a water source for the dog," an SPCA spokesperson said. "It is difficult to ascertain the heat risk solely based on the photos, although temperatures in Singapore tend to run on the higher side."

SPCA added that even if the dog was resting on a shaded grass patch, ambient heat could still lead to discomfort and dehydration without free access to clean water.

While the leash appeared long enough for the dog to lie down, SPCA noted that the length seemed unlikely to allow the animal much freedom to move away from discomfort.

At the same time, a longer leash would allow greater freedom to roam but could pose other risks, such as entanglement or potential traffic accidents if the dog were to wander.

"For these reasons, we encourage pet owners to keep their pets safely at home during the few hours they are away," the spokesperson said.

"If the pet requires attention during those hours, alternative means of caregiving can be explored, such as leaving the pet with a trusted person or having someone check in on the pet at home.

"This also gives the owners peace of mind to enjoy their activities."

