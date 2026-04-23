Amos Yee has lodged a police report against a TikToker who whirled her fist while talking about him in her video. PHOTOS: AMOSYEEISHERE/YOUTUBE, DAIZAMAZZE/TIKTOK

Amos Yee files police report against TikToker who whirls fist while talking about him, cites safety concerns

Amos Yee has lodged a report against a local TikToker for allegedly threatening to punch him if they crossed paths.

In a TikTok video posted on April 21, user @daizamazze, whose real name is Daisy Anne Mitchell, shared her thoughts on Yee being spotted at Novena Church and reacted to Facebook comments under Stomp’s post.

She prefaced that an Illinois court in the United States previously charged Yee with the solicitation and possession of child pornography in November 2020. He allegedly exchanged nude photos and thousands of messages with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in role play and sexual fantasies with her.

He was sentenced to six years in jail, but was released three years into his term in October 2023.

Reacting to a Facebook user’s comment that he “deserves privacy” and should be left alone, Mitchell replied in exasperation.

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“We should not leave people like this alone. If you see people like this out in public, and you know their crimes and what they’ve done, and how harmful they are to society…” Mitchell replied before whiling her fist aggressively.

“It is our responsibility [as] members of society to make sure that these motherf****** do not rest. They do not get to walk around peacefully,” she declared.

Yee visits Bishan police centre to lodge report

In a 2.5-minute YouTube video shared on April 22, Yee states that he is at Bishan Neighbourhood Police Centre to file a police report. The video then cuts to him holding a copy of the report outside the station, saying he had officially filed the case.

In the report, which was seen by Stomp, Yee cited concerns for his safety and Mitchell’s large social media following as reasons for filing it.

The video then shows Yee describing Mitchell’s video as a “direct threat of violence on specific individuals”, and therefore “undeniably illegal in Singapore”.

Responding to Mitchell’s scepticism towards Yee turning over a new leaf, the 27-year-old said: “You don’t even have to go to church for God’s forgiveness. Everyone, in God’s eyes, no matter how terrible, is immediately forgiven.”

As for his past grooming conviction, Yee insisted he never raped, molested, or met the victim.

In response to Stomp’s queries, police confirmed a report was lodged.

Facing his own charges

Yee was deported from the US on March 19 following his release from prison in November last year.



Now back in Singapore, he faces three charges under the Enlistment Act. The convicted child sex offender was released from Changi Prison on March 26 after his mother posted the $10,000 bail imposed on him.



If convicted, he may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

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