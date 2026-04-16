Another Stomper spots Amos Yee out and about, this time at Novena Church

Child sex offender Amos Yee was spotted with his mother at Novena Church on April 11 at around 4.30pm.

Stomper A shared photos of the 27-year-old, who was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. He can be seen smiling in one image.

The Stomper said Yee and his mother were speaking to someone — believed to be a counsellor or volunteer — from the church, for around 30 minutes.

“I was quite taken aback as to why he showed up there,” A told Stomp, adding that others present did not seem to recognise Yee.

“I mean, the church is a place of worship and all are welcome, but I just didn’t get why he would even show up there after his past insults.

“Was he there to seek healing?”

Multiple brushes with the law

The Stomper was referring to Yee’s earlier videos criticising religion, particularly Islam and Christianity.

The former child actor was jailed in 2015 for making remarks intended to wound the feelings of Christians in an expletive-laden video, and for uploading an obscene image.

Fifteen months later, he was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and fined $2,000 for eight charges — two for failing to turn up at a police station and six for intending to wound the feelings of Muslims and/or Christians.

Yee fled to the United States in December 2016 and was granted asylum in 2018, but was indicted for solicitation and possession of child pornography in 2020. Released halfway into his six-year jail term in 2023, he was rearrested a month later.

Following his release in November 2025, he was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement before being deported to Singapore on March 19. He was arrested at Changi Airport on March 20 and is currently out on $10,000 bail.

Second public sighting in two weeks

This is not the first time Yee has been spotted in public by Stompers following his March 26 release from Changi Prison.

Amos Yee was seen having lunch with his mother in the Singapore Buddhist Lodge on April 2 at 11.30am. PHOTO: STOMP

He was previously seen having lunch with his mother at the Singapore Buddhist Lodge on April 2 by Stomper Philip, who described Yee as being “very thin” with “white skin” and “hair too long”.

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