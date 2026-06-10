Amos Yee said in an Instagram post that he felt the mall was “boring as f*ck”.

Amos Yee claims Jurong Point is ‘shallow’, ‘boring as f*ck’ after moving to the neighbourhood

Jurong Point Shopping Mall has come under criticism from convicted child sex offender Amos Yee, after he made an Instagram post saying that he had recently moved into the neighbourhood and found the mall “boring as f*ck”.

With over 350 stores, Jurong Point Shopping Mall is marketed as Singapore’s largest mall in the West, having opened in 1995 and undergone two expansions.

In a post on June 10, Yee said the mall was a three-minute walk from his new residence, claiming that it was “shallow and dull, and feels the same as every other mall in Singapore”.

“Filled with generic, corporate stores like Chagee, McDonald’s, one Kopitiam at the top floor, FairPrice at the bottom floor,” Yee wrote. “I don’t even have to f*cking describe it, do I?”

While he acknowledged that there were “variations” such as Japan Street and Hong Kong Street, Yee said they were “nothing too special”, and he “felt a slight depression afterwards”.

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He proposed replacing them with independent businesses “with a unique vision”.

“Each mall then becomes a unique, immersive experience, a place that you can explore, and accidentally stumble upon something interesting,” he said.

Yee concluded that he would explore more places in the West and hope to find locations that are “actually interesting”.

Some netizens agree that western part of Singapore is ‘boring’

Some netizens agreed with Yee that places in the West were “boring”.

“Having said that, I agree with you. All malls have the same shops. You think yours is bad? Hougang Mall has the worst combination of shops,” another chimed in.

Others joked that Yee was “the one person who makes where they live in SG their entire personality”.

Yee recently made headlines when he was assaulted by a cosplayer at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 9. The incident resulted in a teenager being charged for assault and being a public nuisance.

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