The driver of a blue Mitsubishi Attrage continued driving in front of the ambulance despite the latter’s flashing lights.

Ambulance flashes emergency lights along CTE, but car in front doesn’t budge for a whole minute

An ambulance travelling at high speed along the Central Expressway (CTE) was seen flashing its emergency lights while following closely behind a car that seemingly refused to give way for about a minute.

Footage of the incident was posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on Sept 20.

According to the accompanying caption, the incident took place at about 11.30pm on Sept 18, and based on the surroundings, appears to have taken place along part of the northbound CTE near Orchard.

The clip, taken by a motorcyclist, shows the ambulance travelling behind a blue Mitsubishi Attrage in the rightmost lane.

Even though the ambulance’s siren is not activated at the time, its emergency lights are flashing, signalling that it is responding to an urgent call.

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However, the driver of the Mitsubishi does not budge for nearly a minute, even as the ambulance follows closely behind.

It is not until both vehicles enter the Chin Swee Tunnel — near Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre — that the Mitsubishi signals left and filters into the middle lane, allowing the ambulance to pass.

While riding past the Mitsubishi, the motorcyclist with the bike camera gestures to the driver, seemingly asking what the latter was thinking, not giving way to the ambulance earlier.

The caption states that the ambulance is from Sengkang General Hospital, although this cannot be verified from the video.

Mitsubishi driver slammed for not giving way

The video has racked up more than 300,000 views on Facebook and over 1,400 reactions and 730 comments.

Many netizens slammed the driver of the Mitsubishi for not giving way to the emergency vehicle.

“Give way lah! Don’t tell me can’t see the blinkers inside tunnel,” said one user.

Another accused the Mitsubishi driver of not checking his rear mirrors, stating: “Driving never see mirror one like this.”

Some suggest that karma might come for the driver of the Mitsubishi car.

“Next time he will be inside the ambulance and front vehicle don’t give way,” said one netizen.

There were also others who urged the motorcyclist to submit the footage to the authorities.

“Send this to TP (traffic police), let TP invite driver to la kopi,” one user said lightheartedly.

It is an offence to obstruct emergency vehicles responding to emergencies.

Under the Road Traffic Act, offenders driving light vehicles face a $150 fine, while those driving heavy vehicles face a $200 fine. The offence also comes with a deduction of four demerit points.

In May 2025, the driver of a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle was described as “selfish” and “irresponsible” for similarly not giving way to an ambulance along the CTE.

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