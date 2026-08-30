‘Ah gong so cute’: Woman excites grandfather, 81, with blind boxes during hospital stay

An 81-year-old man’s delight at opening blind boxes in hospital has gone viral, with TikTok users offering to send him more figurines.

When Alison Tan’s 81-year-old grandfather was hospitalised for almost a week, the long hours left him feeling grumpy.

So she decided to introduce him to something she enjoys herself: blind boxes.

Tan, 24, who is self-employed, gave her grandfather the figurines while he was recovering in hospital and shared the moment in 10-second TikTok video posted on Aug 28

The video starts with showing her grandfather opening the blind boxes from his hospital bed — with her help — and ends with him posing happily with his collection of Twinkle Twinkle figurines.

Speaking to Stomp, Tan said she had never given him blind boxes before.

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“He was staying in the hospital and the long hours made him very grumpy, so I wanted to cheer him up with something cute that I liked,” she said.

“He also likes to photograph toys.”

Tan said she often jokes with her grandfather that he has to like everything she buys for him because she is his only granddaughter.

Her grandfather was initially experiencing chills when she presented him with his first blind box.

“He was excited to open it and see what he got, so I was the one opening it for him,” said Tan, referring to the first scene in the video.

Tan said her grandfather was excited by the figurines and felt that they had good craftsmanship. He then displayed the figurines on the hospital table and continued admiring them throughout the day.

What made the gift even sweeter for him was learning that his wife, Tan’s grandmother, had selected the blind box herself.

‘Pop Mart needs to sponsor grandpa’

The video has since struck a chord with TikTok users, receiving more than 370,000 views, 72,000 likes, 10,000 shares and hundreds of positive comments.

Many viewers were charmed by the sight of an 81-year-old getting excited over blind boxes and some even offered to send him figurines from their own collections.

One commenter wrote: “I’m so emotional!!! I have a bunch of Twinkle Twinkle figurines, I would love to send him a few from my collection.”

Another asked if there was a particular character he liked and offered to send him boxes.

Others joked that Pop Mart should sponsor him.

“Pop Mart needs to sponsor grandpa ❤️,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Pls let me buy him one 😭.”

A TikTok user who identified herself as a nurse even shared a similar experience from work.

“As a nurse this is so cute to see! I had a patient who was so happy her son got her a Twinkle blind box that she hung it on her walking frame and was showing everyone,” the commenter wrote.

“AH GONG SO CUTE😭😭😭,” gushed a fellow commenter.

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