This forms part of FairPrice Foundation’s wider, ongoing commitment to uplift communities through nutrition and access to daily essentials.

4,500 low-income youngsters to get protein drinks at Cheers outlets under FairPrice pilot programme

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

July 30, 2026

A total of 4,500 youngsters aged 12 to 18 will receive a coupon to redeem a protein drink from selected Cheers outlets from July 31 to Aug 31, in a bid to address nutritional needs of vulnerable groups here.

This forms part of FairPrice Foundation’s wider, ongoing commitment to uplift communities through nutrition and access to daily essentials, said FairPrice Group in a press statement on July 30.

The youth come from low-income families, identified from partnering self-help groups: the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Eurasian Association, Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki.

The programme will involve 44 Cheers outlets across Singapore.

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Jean Khong, general manager of FairPrice Foundation, said the charity hopes that “every youth in Singapore gets the nutrition they need to grow and thrive”.

Cheers, the convenience store chain under FairPrice Group, also wishes “to make it as easy as possible for youth to grab a quick, healthy boost right in their own neighbourhoods so they can thrive in and out of the classroom”, its general manager Karen Ong said.

Pakkirisamy Inbasri, a Secondary 1 student, said that having a healthy breakfast and a protein drink before class helps her stay energised and focused during lessons.

“I’m very grateful for this support to help me keep up with my routine,” she said.

Another Secondary 1 student, Chua Jing Yi, said the drink is a “nice way to recharge my energy” on her way home after intense co-curricular activity (CCA) training sessions.

“Having a Cheers outlet near my place where I can just grab a free protein drink right after (CCA) is super convenient,” she said.

FairPrice added that the Cheers Breakfast Club, which distributes more than 12,000 breakfast bundles to Primary 6 pupils ahead of the PSLE, will return for its third year in September.

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