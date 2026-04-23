LTA will expand the initiative, fitting the luggage racks on 12 more Service 36 buses. PHOTOS: LTA, LAND TRANSPORT GURU

12 more Service 36 buses to be fitted with luggage racks in light of ‘encouraging’ trial results

Following a successful three-month trial, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that 12 more public buses serving Changi Airport will be fitted with multi-tiered luggage racks to accommodate travellers’ needs.

The initial trial, which ran from August 17 to November 16 last year, saw the luggage racks installed on a Service 36 bus.

In response to Stomp’s queries, LTA said the trial results were “encouraging”, with 60% of surveyed commuters indicating that they have used the racks.

Surveyed passengers also indicated that the racks had helped them better manage their luggage on the bus, reducing cases of luggage blocking aisles and priority areas.

In light of the promising results, LTA has decided to expand the initiative on Service 36 by installing multi-tiered luggage racks on 12 single-deck buses.

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These buses will be deployed at staggered intervals, ensuring that every alternate bus is fitted with the luggage rack, accommodating the needs of both airport-bound commuters and those who may require wheelchair space.

No plans to expand initiative to other bus services serving Changi Airport

Operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, Service 36 connects Changi Airport to city areas such as Orchard and Marina Bay, passing through residential estates in Siglap and Marine Parade.

An LTA spokesperson said there are currently no plans to extend the initiatives to other seven bus services serving Changi Airport.

Unlike Service 36, the other bus services primarily serve residential areas and neighbourhood commuters with more diverse mobility requirements.

Luggage racks bring convenience

Lin Wei Song (transliterated), a 35-year-old salesman who travels frequently to Thailand, said he prefers taking public transport to the airport to save money.

“The luggage racks on the bus are more convenient for me. I can store large pieces of luggage without worrying about blocking the aisle or causing inconvenience to other commuters,” he added.

Another commuter, Chen Mei Feng (transliterated), a 56-year-old clerk, noted that other countries such as Japan and Australia have similar luggage racks fitted on buses that pass through airports.

In contrast, Ms Chan said it is common to see commuters placing their luggage along the aisles in Singapore, blocking other travellers.

She believes that the multi-tiered racks will prevent such situations and bring convenience to commuters.

Earlier this month, a video showing multiple pieces of luggage occupying the designated wheelchair and stroller areas on a Service 36 bus went viral.

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