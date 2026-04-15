Pieces of luggage were seen occupying the designated wheelchair and stroller area on a Service 36 bus. PHOTO: THESGDAILY/TIKTOK

Designated area on Changi Airport-bound bus seen occupied by luggage in viral video

Pieces of luggage were seen occupying the designated wheelchair and stroller area on a public bus bound for Changi Airport, raising safety concerns among netizens.

A video reposted on the @thesgdaily TikTok account shows at least eight pieces of luggage occupying the reserved space on a Service 36 bus.

Some pieces of luggage can be seen stacked on top of one another, while others lay sprawled across the bus floor.

The on-screen caption also alleged that a commuter used his luggage to take up the legroom of a nearby empty priority seat.

What appears to be the handle of a piece of luggage can be seen protruding from the legroom of an empty priority seat. PHOTO: THESGDAILY/TIKTOK

“Since when did our buses become family holiday vans?” the on-screen caption asked.

Netizens divided on issue

The reposted video has garnered more than 177,600 views, 1,900 likes, and 450 comments.

Some netizens said there was nothing wrong with the behaviour as Service 36 directly served airport-bound commuters.

“Complain, but it is literally a bus servicing the airport,” one TikToker commented.

Another added: “Acceptable. Let’s not find fault in every single thing. It’s exhausting.”

However, others highlighted safety concerns posed by the obstruction caused by the luggage.

“It becomes a blockage hazard when fire breaks out,” one user wrote, “Do not take it lightly.”

Meanwhile, some made blunt comments about commuters travelling to the airport via public transport.

“Got money to take an air flight, no money to take Grab,” one user commented.

Stomp has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for comment.

One Service 36 bus chosen for tiered luggage racks trial

Operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, Service 36 runs between Changi Airport and central Singapore, passing through areas such as Marine Parade, Marina Bay, and Orchard.

In August 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it will be introducing multi-tiered luggage racks on a Service 36 bus as part of a three-month trial.

LTA explained that Service 36 was selected for the trial as it is the only direct bus service between Changi Airport and the city.

The luggage racks were designed to safely hold up to six large pieces of luggage, and included features such as anti-slip flooring, anti-roll hump, and sloping platforms.

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