Couple doing it at staircase landing, youth flashes middle finger at Ikea: 10 biggest Stomp stories in the last 10 years, part 3

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. We’re back with more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness.

Over the last decade, Stompers and our reporters have uncovered stories that sparked viral conversations, dominated group chats and captured some of Singapore’s most unforgettable moments.

From buzzworthy controversies to bizarre incidents and public spats, these were the stories that pulled in the most eyeballs and got Singapore talking over the last 10 years.

You loved the first and second editions, so here’s part three.

From a couple caught having sex at the staircase landing “almost every day”, to a youth who flashed her middle finger after her TikTok dance at Ikea was interrupted, here are 10 more of Stomp’s biggest and most-talked-about stories from 2016 to 2025.

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1. What’s up with these people? Another couple has sex at staircase landing -- this time at Beach Road block

PHOTOS: STOMP

A Stomper spotted a couple having sex on the staircase landing of Block 4 Beach Road — and apparently not for the first time. She shared with Stomp a video of the same couple engaging in the act a month before, claiming they seem to do it “every day”.

“They did it again yesterday but I didn’t record it because I went out,” she said.

She added that she had reported the matter to the police, but the couple had left before officers arrived.

While many netizens were shocked, others urged people to “mind their own business”, saying the couple were not “harming anyone” and were “simply enjoying each other quietly” despite being in a public place.

The story even attracted readers overseas, with one commenter saying they were reading it from Finland. “That’s how viral this has become.”

2. S’pore girl sends brutal texts telling BF to ‘man up’ and says he makes her IQ drop

PHOTOS: CXDLSTISMELA/TWITTER

A case of mismatched personalities, or simply a demanding partner?

A woman’s leaked texts to her boyfriend went viral on Twitter, sparking debate over whether she was being “too harsh” on him.

In the messages, the woman described her boyfriend as too emotional, “not very intelligent” and blur. She also criticised his use of Singlish and his fondness for multiple emojis.

Many commenters were quick to label the girlfriend “high and mighty”, while others sided with her. One person even claimed to know “this now-broken-up couple personally”, saying the boyfriend was indeed “childish, overly attached and obsessed with her”.

3. “Let her wear her clothes first”: Couple caught ‘doing things’ inside karaoke room

PHOTOS: STOMP

An employee at a karaoke outlet in Bugis+ shopping centre stumbled upon a couple behaving strangely during a routine room check.

When she tried to open the door of the karaoke room they were in, the man held it shut and pleaded with her to allow his partner to “put on her clothes”.

The employee said she recognised the couple as they visited the branch occasionally in the afternoons — the outlet’s least crowded hours.

In a video shared with Stomp, the woman appeared to be adjusting her shirt before the pair hurriedly left.

4. Naked man attacked by jealous BF: Two-timing woman shares how it all started with sex video

PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, FACEBOOK

It all started with a viral video of a naked man hiding inside a car while another man is heard threatening to kill him. Both men were arrested, after which the woman at the centre of the incident, Ellie, came forward to tell her side of the story.

She said she had been caught in a love triangle involving her boyfriend of three years, J, and another man, Z.

According to Ellie, Z had sent J a sex video featuring himself and Ellie, informing J of their relationship. J then confronted the pair at her home, after which Z fled in haste without putting his clothes on and proceeded to hide in a car — leading to the viral footage.

Many commenters claimed to have seen the original video, and some expressed sympathy for Ellie and J’s 15-month-old son, who could apparently be heard crying in the background.

5. Woman fined $300 after refusing to stop eating at Changi Airport food court, says “I don’t like S’pore”

PHOTOS: STOMP

It was April 2020, during the circuit breaker period when F&B outlets could only serve takeaway. But it seemed that one person did not get the memo.

A 53-year-old woman refused to stop eating at a Changi Airport food court despite repeated warnings from police. Appearing uncooperative, she repeatedly said, “I don’t like Singapore. I need to leave Singapore.”

The woman was eventually fined $300 and left the terminal thereafter. Netizens applauded the officers for enforcing the Covid-19 rules, while others speculated about the woman’s nationality.

6. Woman lies down in middle of the road in Yishun, remains silent and unmoving

PHOTO: STOMP

An ordinary Monday night in Yishun took an unexpected turn when drivers spotted a woman lying motionless in the middle of the road.

The woman, who was alone, was first seen sitting on the road along Yishun Avenue 5 before lying down.

The unusual incident left many netizens puzzled, with some questioning what could have led her to act that way. One commenter, however, urged others to “have compassion” and “be a little kinder and considerate”, referencing the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. Youth flashes middle finger at Ikea shopper who interrupted her TikTok dance

PHOTOS: YUSENGGG11/TIKTOK

How would you react to teens recording a dance video in the middle of Ikea?

One man simply paid them no mind and continued shopping, seemingly unaware they were filming and 'photo bombing’ as a result.

A Stomper submitted the TikTok video showing the girls stepping aside mid-dance to let the man browse a display of chairs.

After he walked past, one of the girls flashed her middle finger behind his back. The video was taken down shortly after Stomp’s report, and many netizens were quick to condemn the girls’ behaviour.

“Go elsewhere to do your nonsense TikTok dance!! Ppl go to Ikea to shop!” one wrote.

8. Stomper’s parents pay $57.60 for 1kg of bak kwa, but it weighs only 576.6g

PHOTOS: STOMP

One Stomper’s Chinese New Year festivities were dampened when he thought his parents had been overcharged for the bak kwa they purchased.

His parents had bought what they believed was 1kg of the barbecued meat, but he was disappointed to find out that the actual weight was only half of that. When he weighed the packet at home, it came up to just 576.6g.

After he contacted Bee Cheng Hiang, the company apologised for the “misunderstanding” and offered to replace it with a new 1kg packet.

“If I had not discovered this case, does that mean their business process would continue as it is?” asked the Stomper. “As many who went for the CNY day tour were mostly elderly people, they might not even have a weighing scale at home.”

9. Deliveryman disappears after woman demands $130 refund when she receives cover instead of iPad

PHOTOS: STOMP

A woman thought she scored a bargain when she spotted an iPad listed for $130 on Facebook Marketplace.

However, when the item was delivered, she was shocked to find she had received only an iPad cover. The woman had requested the delivery man to wait at the door while she opened the package to check its contents.

“When we asked for a refund on the spot, he said that he needed to get the refund form and asked us to wait for five minutes,” said the Stomper.

He never returned.

Netizens’ reactions were mixed, with some placing blame on the Stomper for falling for a deal that was “too good to be true”, while others warned that Facebook Marketplace was “not to be trusted”.

10. Man confronts delivery worker about parcels in Jurong West void deck, emails PM’s Office 9 times and gets reply

PHOTOS: STOMP

A man emailed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) nine times in a month over unattended parcels at void decks in Jurong West — and eventually got a reply.

The Stomper first wrote to HDB about the issue, and received a reply that his feedback would be shared with the town council. Dissatisfied with this, the Stomper wrote to media outlets and political parties before approaching PMO.

The reply read: “Dear sir/madam, thank you for your email. We have alerted the relevant agency to your feedback.”

Most netizens felt the Stomper should let the delivery workers “do their job”, noting that it is a common sight to see them sorting parcels at the void deck.

This issue has indeed been a longstanding one over the years, with other Stompers raising similar concerns as well.

Make sure to check out Part 1 and Part 2 of Stomp’s biggest headlines from the past 10 years.

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