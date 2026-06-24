In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane.

Auntie and uncle get busy on rooftop, Pokémon Go player finds dead body: 10 biggest Stomp stories in the last 10 years, part 2

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. We’re back with more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote on our site for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

Over the last decade, Stompers and our reporters have uncovered stories that sparked viral conversations, dominated group chats and captured some of Singapore’s most unforgettable moments.

From buzzworthy controversies to bizarre incidents and public spats, these were the stories that pulled in the most eyeballs and got Singapore talking over the last 10 years.

You loved the first edition, so here’s part two.

From an elderly couple having sex on a rooftop garden to a Pokémon Go player chancing upon a dead body in the water, here are 10 more of Stomp’s biggest and most-talked-about stories from 2016 to 2025.

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1. Uncle and auntie caught engaging in obscene acts for over 1 hour in broad daylight at MacPherson Residency

PHOTOS: STOMP

A Stomper spotted an elderly couple engaging in intimate acts at the rooftop garden of MacPherson Residency’s multi-storey carpark on Sept 6, 2016, at around 3.30pm.

She shared two videos with Stomp that showed the couple behaving inappropriately in a public area and said: “The couple was there for as long as one hour.” Stomp did not upload the videos due to their obscene nature.

The story sparked a flurry of reactions. While some questioned whether the Stomper was being a “peeping tom”, others urged people to “let them have some fun” and even joked that the couple were trying to fulfill the “national duty of repopulating the country”.

2. Netizen playing Pokemon Go finds dead body floating on water near Woodlands Waterfront Jetty

PHOTOS: AZMI SUAREZ/FACEBOOK

A man playing Pokémon Go at Woodlands Waterfront Jetty on the morning of Aug 7, 2016, made a grim discovery when he spotted what appeared to be a figure floating in the water nearby.

It turned out to be a dead body.

In a Facebook post, Azmi Suarez shared photos and wrote: “Early morning finding Pokemon. Suddenly find dead body. Rest in peace whoever you are.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to the scene and its personnel retrieved the body manually.

3. Breastfeeding mum on MRT hits back: ‘My baby comes first, I don’t care what others think’

PHOTOS: FACEBOOK, ONE KM MALL/CHARMAINE SOH

A photo of a mother breastfeeding her baby on an MRT train in full view of commuters went viral back in 2017.

The woman was seen seated with her husband on the MRT, with one side of her top pulled down and her left breast exposed, as her young daughter feeds. Some netizens felt the mother should have made an effort to cover up more, while others defended her right to breastfeed in public.

The mother of three, later identified as Cheryl Lee, a Mrs Singapore pageant finalist, responded on Facebook, saying she was “ok with it” and explained that her daughter disliked feeding under a nursing cover.

“Anyway, it’s just a breast. We all have it. Be it female or male… I don’t see anything wrong with using it to feed a baby and ensuring my baby is comfortable. What’s so sexual/wrong about it?” she wrote.

4. Married man wants $30k back from mistress, says she replied: “It’s $300 for each time we were intimate’

PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 58-year-old married man sought to recover nearly $30,000 he had spent on his mistress after falling out with her in 2018 — to no avail.

The pair met when the man visited a massage parlour where the 44-year-old woman worked. They began a relationship about half a year later, and the man eventually supported her monthly and even paid for her course fees when she expressed her interest in pursuing early childhood education.

The story went viral after the man claimed the woman refused to return the money and allegedly told him: “It’s $300 every time I slept with you.”

Netizens largely sided with the woman, calling the man “cheap” for trying to recover money spent during the affair.

5. Woman’s skimpy outfit while queuing for ATM at Somerset MRT station sparks criticism

PHOTOS: FACEBOOK

Remember when this woman’s outfit caused a stir in 2019?

She was queuing at an automated teller machine (ATM) at Somerset MRT station when photos of her were uploaded to social media and went viral. Netizens were quick to criticise her attire, while others questioned why she was being photographed without her knowledge.

The woman later came forward and identified herself as Ashley Garcia, a freelance model from the Philippines.

Addressing the incident in a Facebook post, she said: “I was not aware that somebody took a photo of me (I don’t personally know his purpose)... I am sorry if you think that this was ‘indecent exposure’ but it was not my intention.”

6. Customer quoted $10 for laksa at People’s Park Food Centre after asking to pack noodles separately

PHOTOS: STOMP

A takeaway laksa order sparked a heated dispute during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period in April 2020.

A Stomper was shocked when she was quoted $10 instead of the usual $7.50 after requesting that the noodles and gravy be packed separately.

In a video shared with Stomp, the stall owner and Stomper can be seen having a heated exchange about the price of the meal.

Most commenters sided with the hawker, pointing out that the pricing had already been clearly displayed at the stall.

7. Man nabs teen who fled with $12k gold chain during Carousell meetup: ‘He picked the wrong victim’

PHOTOS: STOMP

A case of ‘Carouhell’?

A man arranged to meet a Carousell user interested in purchasing his $12,800 gold chain, only to realise that the buyer’s intentions were less than genuine.

The Stomper said the teen attempted to flee with the chain during their void deck meetup in the early hours of April 1, 2021. The 29-year-old gave chase and managed to catch the culprit, though he fell and sustained injuries in the process.

The 17-year-old was arrested for criminal breach of trust and later banned from the Carousell platform.

8. Employer catches maid having sex in master bedroom at Canberra home, man arrested

PHOTOS: STOMP

A Stomper got an unpleasant surprise in 2022 when she discovered her domestic helper having sex with a man inside her home. The helper had worked for the family for three years.

She told Stomp: “Normally, there would be people around constantly… When I woke up in the morning and before going out, I told my maid to sleep in since it’s her day off.”

She was thus upset when she returned to find an unfamiliar man emerging from her master bedroom. She called the police and they arrested the man for unlawful trespassing.

“It was such a betrayal of trust.”

9. ‘Ah Boy’ transfers $1,000 to woman even though she says no, wants her to pay back $1,350 after 5 days

The Stomper had chanced upon the ad on WhatsApp. PHOTOS: STOMP

She wanted to borrow $100,000. After coming across a loan advertisement on WhatsApp, a Stomper proceeded to send scans of her personal documents to an ‘Ah Boy’, in the hope of securing a loan with monthly repayments of $1,830 over 60 months.

Instead, ‘Ah Boy’ called to inform her that he would first loan her $1,000 — with a request for her to pay him back $1,350 after five days — before he could loan her the $100,000. By then, the Stomper had changed her mind and no longer wished to proceed, but Ah Boy had already processed the loan and said she had to follow through.

Suspecting it was a scam, she made a police report. Netizens agreed that the repayment scheme sounded too good to be true and urged others to stay vigilant against such scams.

10. Man who bought Holland Drive HDB flat for $26k on $250 salary 50 years ago reflects on inflation

PHOTO: ST PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

A retiree’s reflections on buying a five-room Holland Drive HDB flat for $26,000 in the 1970s resonated with readers in 2025. He was surprised that it was possible with his monthly salary of $250 at the time.

The then 77-year-old retiree and father of one lamented that it is almost impossible to catch up with the cost of living in Singapore, as he “doubts” he can afford a brand-new HDB flat in today’s age.

He eventually sold his Holland Drive flat for $180,000 “a few years down the road” and, at the time of writing, was staying in a $680,000 four-room new generation HDB flat purchased using his and his wife’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

His story struck a chord with many Singaporeans concerned about rising living costs and housing affordability.

Make sure to check out Part 1 of Stomp’s biggest headlines from the past 10 years.

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