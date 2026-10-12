A Stomper shared how she has been badly affected by the haze.

‘Enough is enough’: Stomper sick of haze affecting her health and life, writes open letter to Indonesia

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

As the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in Singapore hit a new high recently — creeping close to a “very unhealthy” range of 201 and above on Oct 9 — so have a Stomper’s frustrations.

In an open letter, Stomper Lavina detailed how the worsening haze situation has been impacting her life.

“Enough is enough,” said the Stomper. “Singapore is once again choking under the haze”.

Lavina, who is in her early 50s and has asthma, said the recent polluted air has made it hard for her to breathe comfortably. However, it isn’t just herself that she is concerned about.

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“What about our children? Our elderly? Our workers who have to be outdoors? And what about the animals who have no choice but to breathe the same polluted air?” questioned the Stomper.

“And it has to be asked: Who pays the price for this pollution?”

Stompers feeling the effects of haze

Lavina noted that the unhealthy air quality has a worrying impact on everyone:

Singaporeans pay with our health

Businesses pay through disruption

Families worry about their loved ones

Animals suffer too

The haze has been affecting Lavina’s daily life. Even staying home does not make her feel completely safe from its effects, leaving the Stomper distressed.

“My family members have also been experiencing throat pain and irritation. Even my dog appears to be affected, with irritation around their eyes,” she said, adding that her neighbours have shared similar concerns.

Lavina’s lifestyle has taken a hit too, with outdoor activities such as her K-pop dance workouts and Zumba sessions getting cancelled.

“Even something as simple and enjoyable as walking by the beach, which brings me happiness and supports my physical and mental well-being, has been affected,” she lamented.

“It is truly sad that we cannot enjoy the outdoors and breathe fresh air without worrying about our health.”

Lavina is not the only one who has felt the effects of the unhealthy air. Other Stompers also shared photos of the haze, with one describing it as “terrible”.

The haze situation in Bukit Panjang on Oct 12. PHOTO: STOMP

Call for meaningful action and long-term solutions

Noting that this appears to be a recurring conversation every year, Lavina slammed the “continued burning and the lack of a lasting solution”.

She also addressed Indonesia’s government directly and called for more sustainable action.

“What more can be done to prevent these fires, hold those responsible accountable, and stop this transboundary pollution from becoming an annual crisis?” asked the Stomper.

She acknowledged that Indonesia has taken firefighting and preventive measures, but feels that neighbouring countries require more than temporary responses.

“We need prevention, enforcement, accountability and long-term action,” said the Stomper, who urged meaningful action and stronger measures to protect the public and the environment.

“Singapore should not have to keep paying the price for fires that start across our borders. The air we breathe should not depend on which way the wind blows.”

The haze situation in Jurong East on Oct 11. PHOTO: STOMP

Lavina also questioned why Singaporeans have to “suffer the consequences”.

“We need action!!! Not another year of haze,” reiterated the Stomper, noting that the issue goes beyond reduced visibility or an unpleasant smell.

“It is about our health, our quality of life, our freedom to exercise and the well-being of our loved ones and animals.”

Lavina said people with asthma, children, the elderly and pets are particularly vulnerable during this period.

“Clean air is not a luxury,” she added. “It is a basic human necessity and a right that every living being deserves.”

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