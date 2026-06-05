An iSlurp user was dismayed to get only 1/4 of her cup filled with apple juice, half of which was foam.

Woman gets 1/4 cup of apple juice that’s mostly foam from iSlurp machine, reaches invalid email

A woman was dismayed to get only one quarter of her cup filled with apple juice when she used an iSlurp machine outside Century Square.

She tried to share feedback via an email address provided at the automated juice machine, only to have the message bounce because the email was invalid.

Stomper Nat said she purchased a cup of apple juice for $2.80 outside the Tampines shopping mall on May 26 at around 6.55pm.

“The cup was already so small, but only one quarter of it was filled up and half of it was foam,” Nat told Stomp. “It was undrinkable for my four-year-old brother.”

Nat felt that the value of her drink did not match what she paid for it.

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“I’m very frustrated as it’s a waste of my money,” she said.

“I tried contacting iSlurp, but the email provided did not exist. I hope this goes out to the public and the owners can fix the problem.”

PHOTO: STOMP

iSlurp founder apologises, says email address wrongly spelt

When contacted by Stomp, iSlurp founder Ashwin Purushottam apologised for the customer’s experience and said he would get in touch with her personally.

He also noted that the email address provided was incorrectly spelt. The correct email address is feedback_appy@islurp.sg.

Mr Purushottam said the iSlurp team has since corrected the stickers on the machines.

The stickers have been corrected to display the right email address. PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHWIN PURUSHOTTAM

This is not the first time a customer has expressed dissatisfaction with their iSlurp apple juices.

In February, a Stomper complained about getting “old” apple juice that filled only one-third of his cup from an iSlurp machine at Hougang 1. He also ran into issues with getting a refund.

In response, Mr Purushottam attributed some of these problems to high rental costs and the relatively new technology of apple juice vending machines.

He told Stomp: “It is surprisingly more complicated than orange juice machines, and we’re still working with our manufacturer to improve the machines themselves.”

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