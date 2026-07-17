Woman cycles in MCE tunnel during peak hour and ‘almost stumbles’

A cyclist was spotted riding into a tunnel along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) during the evening peak hour on July 16.

Stomper Anonymous shared footage of the incident which he took as he was travelling towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Tuas at about 5.40pm.

The video shows the cyclist riding along the left side of the road as vehicles travel past her.

At one point, she appears to briefly veer to the right before regaining control and continuing to cycle in the tunnel.

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“At 00:16, the cyclist almost stumbled,” the Stomper said.

He expressed concern for the cyclist’s safety.

Are cyclists allowed to ride in tunnels?

Under the Road Traffic Act, cyclists are not allowed on expressways, expressway tunnels, road tunnels, slip roads linked to expressways and interchanges between two or more expressways.

The Land Transport Authority also advises cyclists using navigation apps to adjust their settings by clicking ‘avoid motorways’ under ‘route options’.

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