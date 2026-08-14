Woman claims colleague’s wife has been harassing her since Feb, police report lodged

A woman claims she has been dealing with months of unwanted messages and alleged harassment from her colleague’s wife, leaving her feeling anxious and concerned for her safety at work.

According to Stomper M, the alleged harassment began in February after her colleague’s wife became aware of her responding to the colleague’s WhatsApp messages in an official company group chat.

According to M, the messages have continued and escalated in recent months.

She said the woman had used her husband’s phone to send messages to M’s work group chat in an attempt to embarrass her.

M also alleged that the woman, through her husband, threatened to harass her at her workplace and places she frequents until she acceded to unspecified demands.

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A screenshot seen by Stomp showed a message accusing M: “I know you still having an affair with my husband.”

The male colleague’s wife allegedly used his phone to send an accusatory message in a work group chat. PHOTO: STOMP

M said the situation has left her “in a constant state of alarm and genuine anxiety”, as she does not know when or how the alleged threats might be carried out.

She has since reported the matter to her employer’s management and HR department and requested a transfer to her company’s other office from mid-August.

She also lodged a police report on July 7.

The police confirmed to Stomp that a report had been lodged.

‘Colleagues make sure I’m never left alone’

Though she described her assistant manager as “unhelpful”, M said other colleagues have been very supportive.

“My other colleagues have recognised the danger and stepped up. They constantly ensure I am never left alone,” she said.

However, she said the situation had been “exhausting”, particularly as she sought help from various agencies, including the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Based on an email thread seen by Stomp, M had approached the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) for assistance.

TAFEP advised M that she could consider applying for protection from harassment through the Protection from Harassment Court if her circumstances fall within the scope of the Protection from Harassment Act.

In the interim, before her workplace transfer takes effect, TAFEP advised her to avoid being alone where possible and to seek support from colleagues during work activities.

The Stomper claimed she had received conflicting advice on whether she should make a Magistrate’s Complaint or apply for a Protection Order under the Protection from Harassment Act.

M said she remains concerned about the situation and hopes action can be taken before it escalates further.

For now, she relies on her colleagues’ support while waiting for her workplace transfer and the outcome of the police investigation.

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