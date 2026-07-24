Van driver, 33, arrested for driving without valid licence after getting stopped by TP on CTE

A 33-year-old van driver was arrested after being stopped by Traffic Police (TP) on the Central Expressway (CTE) on July 22.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video, which she said had been circulating on WhatsApp, showing a white van stopped on the expressway.

TP officers and motorcycles can be seen near the vehicle.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 10.50am.

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“A 33-year-old male van driver was arrested for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence,” a police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Stomp has contacted the company, whose decal can be seen on the van, for more information.

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