Truck skids and overturns on TPE, motorists stuck in jam for 20 minutes

A truck carrying what appeared to be sand skidded and overturned along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on June 22.

Stomper Wan was travelling on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) after Tampines Avenue 7 at around 3.45pm to 4pm when he encountered the traffic jam.

“It took about 20 minutes to get past the area,” he said, adding that traffic was backed up on both sides of the expressway.

He shared photos showing a truck lying on its side with what appeared to be sand or dirt spilling onto the road.

Wan said he observed several Traffic Police officers at the scene after the rain and believed the congestion was worsened by ongoing road works in the vicinity.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 2.30pm, while the police were alerted at about 2.35pm.

According to the police, the accident involved a truck “that was believed to have self-skidded”.

“A 36-year-old male truck driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.