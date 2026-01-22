Town council says estate lacks bin centre after Boon Lay resident flags fire hazard at multi-storey carpark

A resident raised concerns over a potential fire hazard at a multi-storey carpark at Block 216 Boon Lay Avenue.

Stomper Ali shared photos showing bulky items such as furniture panels, metal frames, boards and other discarded materials stacked along a passageway within the carpark.

"This issue has remained unsolved despite numerous reports over the past two years," said Ali.

"The area contains electrical piping and services, and such items clearly pose a significant fire risk and obstruction risk during emergencies."

Ali said he has lodged multiple complaints via the OneService app since before November 2025.

"The replies from West Coast-Jurong West Town Council repeatedly state that the matter has been 'referred to their cleaning contractors.' However, no on-site enforcement or follow-up appears to have taken place, and the hazardous items remain till today," he said.

He added that further correspondence with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) indicated that town councils are responsible for clearing such fire hazards.

"Despite this, there has been no visible improvement or resolution."

Ali said his main concern is the prolonged delay and apparent inaction, especially amid recent fire incidents in residential and commercial areas.

"Fires spread rapidly in enclosed spaces such as carparks, and blocked access routes or combustible materials could endanger lives, damage property, and hinder emergency response," he told Stomp.

"This situation raises serious questions of why known fire hazards are allowed to remain for years. Why is responsibility being passed between contractors and authorities instead of decisive action being taken?

"Must an incident occur before enforcement is carried out? Town councils play a critical role in estate safety. Delays or lack of enforcement in matters involving fire hazards are not minor lapses - they are risks with potentially severe consequences."

Ali hopes the issue will receive urgent attention so corrective action can be taken before a preventable incident occurs.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for West Coast-Jurong West Town Council said it understands the resident's frustration and takes the feedback seriously.

The spokesperson shared: "To serve residents effectively in an estate without a dedicated bin centre, bulky items are temporarily consolidated at this location before regular clearance. We have recently increased clearance to every two to three days to manage the volume.

"We acknowledge the operational challenges posed by the site's layout but remain committed to ensuring safety. We are actively working on practical improvements and will continue to monitor the area closely.

"We thank residents for their understanding as we work towards a long-term and sustainable solution."

