The flat attracted about 25 viewers and five offers during its first viewing on Sept 12.

Top-floor Bedok 5-room HDB flat with ‘unblocked views’ gets full $1.588m asking price within 5 hours

Some thought the $1.588 million asking price was ambitious.

Less than five hours after its first open house began, the sellers of a five-room HDB flat in Bedok had secured exactly that.

The 1,216 sq ft unit at Block 152B Bedok South Road attracted about 25 viewers and five offers during its first viewing on Sept 12, property agent Louis Tey of Huttons Asia told Stomp.

The open house ran from 2pm to 3.45pm, and the successful buyer matched the full asking price.

The Option to Purchase (OTP) was issued at about 6.45pm — less than five hours after the doors first opened.

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Tey said the unit had been marketed for less than a week.

“When we launched it at $1.588 million, some thought it was ambitious, especially with several competing five-room listings in the same development ,” he said.

But he said the flat had several attributes that made it stand out.

It is a top-floor corner unit with a higher ceiling, no neighbours above and unblocked views facing a landed housing estate.

The living room and all bedrooms face north-east, while the flat has a regular, squarish layout that potentially allows part of the living area to be converted into a study or additional room.

It also has about 94½ years remaining on its lease and works out to approximately $1,306 psf.

Tey said its proximity to the upcoming Bedok South MRT station and future developments around Bayshore also added to its appeal.

Buyers drawn to future transformation

The buyers, who asked not to be identified, told Stomp through Tey that they were attracted by both the flat itself and the longer-term transformation of the Bedok South and Bayshore area.

They cited the upcoming Bedok South MRT station, planned integrated transport and mixed-use development, future SAFRA Bayshore clubhouse, as well as more retail and community amenities, green spaces and improved connectivity.

They said the appeal came from a combination that was difficult to replicate: a development that recently completed its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) with a long remaining lease, top-floor corner position, higher ceiling, privacy, practical layout and unblocked outlook.

Tey believes four factors came together to support the $1.588 million price:

Scarcity : A top-floor corner five-room flat in a newly MOP-ed development.

: A top-floor corner five-room flat in a newly MOP-ed development. Unit attributes : Higher ceiling, no neighbours above, greater privacy, unblocked views and a practical layout.

: Higher ceiling, no neighbours above, greater privacy, unblocked views and a practical layout. Location : Proximity to the upcoming Bedok South MRT station, East Coast Park and future Bayshore developments.

: Proximity to the upcoming Bedok South MRT station, East Coast Park and future Bayshore developments. Launch strategy: Intensive marketing and a concentrated open house that drew strong buyer interest.

Tey said the price was not simply a reflection of the flat’s interior finishes.

“The buyers were responding to a rare combination of attributes that cannot easily be recreated through renovation,” he said.

Potential new Bedok record

When the $1.588 million transaction is officially reflected in HDB’s resale database, Tey said it would become the highest-priced HDB resale flat recorded in Bedok and the highest five-room transaction at Bedok South Horizon.

Agency transaction data provided by Tey already lists the sale at $1.588 million, or about $1,306 psf, on Sept 15.

The $1.588 million deal has yet to be reflected in HDB’s official public resale transaction data .

Tey said the previous publicly recorded high in Bedok at the time he marketed the unit was $1,458,888 for another 1,216 sq ft five-room flat at Block 152C Bedok South Road.

He cautioned, however, against treating the sale as the new norm for every flat in the development.

“I would describe this as an exceptional sale rather than the new standard for every five-room flat in the estate,” he said.

Earlier five-room transactions at Bedok South Horizon ranged from about $1.28 million to $1.45 million, depending on factors such as floor level, facing, condition and individual unit attributes.

Tey said buyers remain selective, and that differences in floor, facing, privacy, condition, layout and seller strategy can produce substantially different outcomes even within the same development.

“A useful way to put it is: this transaction shows what the best-positioned units may be capable of, but it should not automatically be used as the valuation benchmark for every flat in the development,” he said.

Huttons also highlighted the speed of the sale in a Facebook post.

“A record result does not happen simply because a high asking price is placed on a home,” Tey said in the post.

“It requires careful positioning, strong presentation and creating genuine competition among qualified buyers.”

Another $1.588m sale

The $1.588 million figure is a familiar one for Tey.

“Interestingly, I also handled the July 2025 sale of an executive maisonette at Block 194 Bishan Street 13 for the same price,” he told Stomp.

The 1,755 sq ft Bishan unit, which had a rare open rooftop terrace, drew more than 50 enquiries and 22 viewings during a two-hour open house before being sold to a couple in their 30s.

At the time, the transaction set a new record for executive maisonettes islandwide.

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