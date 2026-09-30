The Singapore Floorball League Premier League season was postponed to facilitate repair works.

Teen falls from Our Tampines Hub sports hall roof catwalk, damages ceiling after entering restricted area with 2 others

A 15-year-old teen fell from a roof catwalk and damaged the ceiling of the Team Sport Hall at Our Tampines Hub after he and two others entered a restricted area.

The incident happened at about 11.15pm on Sept 11.

An anonymous Stomper alerted Stomp to the incident after photos showing the damaged ceiling were purportedly circulated to floorball teams.

In a joint response to Stomp on Sept 30, Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the People’s Association (PA) said preliminary investigations found that three male individuals had trespassed into a restricted roof access area of the facility.

“They did it by climbing over a low concrete wall and breaching a safety barrier mesh fence,” they said.

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One of the individuals subsequently fell from the roof catwalk and damaged the ceiling.

An ambulance was called and the individual was taken conscious to hospital.

SportSG said it understands that he has since been discharged.

Police investigating alleged trespass

The matter was referred to the police.

“Police investigations into the individuals for an offence of wilful trespass are ongoing,” SportSG and PA said.

The Stomper claimed that this was not the first time people had trespassed in the area.

The police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at 1 Tampines Walk at about 11.15pm.

“Three male teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, are assisting with investigations for wilful trespass,” a police spokesperson said.

“The 15-year-old male teenager was conveyed conscious to the hospital.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Floorball league delayed

The incident also disrupted the start of the Singapore Floorball League Premier League season.

On Sept 12, the league announced on Instagram that matches scheduled for Sept 12 and 13 had been postponed as the Team Sport Hall was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Four days later, it announced that fixtures scheduled for Sept 19, 20, 26 and 27 would also be postponed.

“We acknowledge that this is not the start to the Premier League season that anyone had anticipated, particularly given the preparation and anticipation surrounding the competition,” the league said.

SportSG and PA told Stomp that use of the hall, including for all Singapore Floorball League matches, was suspended until Sept 27 to facilitate repair works.

The repairs have since been completed and the hall has resumed normal operations.

The league subsequently announced that the Premier League would kick off at Our Tampines Hub on Oct 3.

“After a slightly longer pre-season than anyone asked for... the wait is finally over,” it said, thanking teams, players, officials and supporters for their patience during the “unexpected delay”.

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