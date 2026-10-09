The Stomper said she shouted at the cabby to stop.

TADA warns cabby who allegedly moved off as family with elderly wheelchair user was boarding at Tekka Market

A taxi driver has been issued a warning by ride-hailing platform TADA after allegedly moving off while a passenger was preparing to board at Tekka Market in Little India.

Stomper Nurellysha said she booked a ride through TADA on Oct 4 at about 3.51pm while accompanying her sister and an elderly family member who uses a wheelchair.

The vehicle assigned to them was a Prime Taxi .

According to Nurellysha, the driver did not offer assistance with their elderly family member or the wheelchair when he arrived.

More alarmingly, she claimed the taxi began moving while her sister had opened the door and was preparing to get in.

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“We shouted for him to stop,” she said.

“This unexpected movement created a risk of injury to my sister and caused considerable alarm, particularly as we were travelling with an elderly wheelchair user.”

Nurellysha also claimed she noticed what appeared to be a movie playing on the driver’s mobile phone, raising concerns about whether he was distracted.

“Drivers must remain attentive and exercise particular care when transporting elderly passengers and people with mobility needs,” she said.

Nurellysha subsequently lodged a complaint with TADA, which informed her that it would investigate the incident.

TADA issues warning to cabby

In response to Stomp’s queries, a TADA spokesman said safety is a top priority and that the company takes all feedback concerning rider safety seriously.

“Upon investigation, we have reminded the driver of the importance of exercising caution and ensuring that riders have safely exited the vehicle before moving off,” the spokesman said.

“A warning has also been issued to the driver, and we have extended a ride voucher to the rider.”

TADA added that drivers should exercise care and consideration towards all passengers, particularly elderly people and those with mobility needs.

“Drivers are also encouraged to assist riders with wheelchairs where possible, taking into account their own physical capabilities and safety,” the spokesman said.

The company said it would continue reviewing its practices to identify areas for improvement and ensure safe and comfortable journeys for passengers.

Stomp has contacted Prime Taxi for comment.

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