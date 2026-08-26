A woman was seen squatting while holding a child over some paper laid out on a grass patch next to a covered walkway.

Stomper stunned to see child defecating outside Serangoon MRT station despite toilet being 20m away

A woman was dismayed to see a child apparently defecating on a piece of paper outside Serangoon MRT station on the morning of Aug 26.

Stomper Lin said the incident occurred near Exit A at about 8.24am.

She shared a photo showing a woman squatting while holding a young child over some paper laid out on a grass patch next to a covered walkway.

Another woman is seen standing just behind them.

Lin shared that a toilet was located about 20m away and said she approached the woman to point this out.

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“When I told her there’s a toilet just right at the corner, she said, ‘I know, I know’ in Chinese, but continued to do it,” alleged the Stomper.

She added that numerous pedestrians were passing by at the time as the incident occurred just outside the MRT station.

‘It’s not the kid’s fault’

The Stomper, who is also a mother, stressed that she did not blame the child for what happened.

“It’s not the kid’s fault,” she said. “I do understand the kid might not be able to control it as I am a mother myself, but the toilet is nearby. Why can’t they just go there?”

“They had time to find a paper for the kid to s*** there instead of bringing her to the toilet.”

Lin was particularly bothered because there were two adults accompanying the child.

“It’s not like only one adult had no way to handle it,” she said.

She stated it was the first time she had witnessed such an incident in the neighbourhood.

“I feel disgusted,” she said. “I don’t like to see my neighbourhood like this.”

Urinating or defecating in public is an offence under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), those found urinating or defecating in public will be fined $300. If convicted in court, offenders can be fined up to $1,000.

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