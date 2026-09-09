A near-collision at the basement carpark of Waterway Point escalated into a confrontation.

Stomper says driver flashed middle finger after near-crash at Waterway Point, demanded apology for tapping on his car

A motorist said a near-collision at the carpark of a mall in Punggol escalated into a confrontation after he approached the other driver about the incident.

Stomper Jason told Stomp that the incident happened at the basement carpark of Waterway Point in Punggol on Sept 6 at about 12.30pm.

Jason said he was driving towards the exit gantry when a red car approached from an intersecting lane.

He alleged that the other driver failed to stop at the stop line, forcing him to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

Jason then got out of his vehicle and approached the red car to speak to the driver.

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“I walked to the red car to knock on the window,” he said.

According to Jason, the driver responded by showing him the middle finger and continued driving, prompting him to tap on the car again.

Jason said the other driver then got out of his vehicle and confronted him.

“He kept getting close to me, taunting me and questioning why I tapped on his car,” he said.

A video shared with Stomp shows the two men standing beside a car during the confrontation.

The other driver can be seen approaching Jason and later pointing at him before walking away.

Jason alleged that the man repeatedly showed him the middle finger during the encounter, although this was not captured in the video.

He said he tried to explain that he had approached the driver because of the earlier near-collision and asked him not to make the offensive gesture.

According to Jason, the other driver demanded an apology from him for tapping on his car.

Jason eventually apologised, after which the man left.

“Ironically, he left only after I apologised for knocking on his car, yet he didn’t apologise to me for flipping me off repeatedly and the near-crash incident,” Jason said.

He said he decided to share the encounter to raise awareness about such behaviour on the roads.

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