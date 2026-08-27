The incident occurred when the Stomper was exiting the carpark at Block 107 Aljunied Crescent.

Stomper accuses ‘cheapskate’ red car of tailgating him to exit Aljunied carpark

A driver has expressed frustration at being tailgated by a red car while exiting a carpark in Aljunied.

As Stomper SS was driving out of the carpark at Block 107 Aljunied Crescent on Aug 24 at 4.39pm, a vehicle “suddenly dashed out” and followed his car “very closely”.

“I then noticed that the red Suzuki tailgated my vehicle and followed me out of the carpark,” the Stomper said.

He told Stomp that he felt the driver of the red vehicle had planned to tailgate, and was waiting for him to exit.

When asked how he felt, SS said: “Feel frustrated. Why so cheapskate?”

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“If cannot afford carpark, then don’t drive.”

The Stomper said he wanted to share the incident as he did not wish to stay quiet “and let these kinds of people continue such cheapskate methods”.

SS shared dashcam footage of the incident that shows the red Suzuki making its way out of its parking lot soon after the Stomper drives towards the carpark gantry.

After the Stomper pays his charges and exits, the red vehicle tails closely behind him, and the barricade dips slightly before rising again.

Once the barricade has lifted, the red car exits the carpark.

Whether the car was charged a parking fee is unclear.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), failure to pay parking charges at the payment station prior to leaving a parking place is an offence.

Offenders can face fines that vary based on vehicle type:

Motorcycle: $35, or charge in court

Car: $70, or charge in court

Heavy vehicle: $100, or charge in court

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