Sleeping man sprawls across restaurant seats at China Square Food Centre -- until the next day

A man apparently spent the night sprawled across the seats of a restaurant at China Square Food Centre in Telok Ayer Street on Dec 10.

Stomper Pang Kiat, a cleaner at the food centre, noticed the man snoozing in the early hours of the morning after seeing him enter through the automatic doors the night before.

"The food centre's automatic doors close before 9pm or 10pm. The man came in before 8pm," Pang Kiat said.

The man remained fast asleep even after other stores opened for business at around 8.30am, noted the Stomper.

"It was almost 9.05am when I saw him again. Office workers were passing by and the man was still daydreaming," said Pang Kiat.

This is the second time Pang Kiat has come across a man sleeping at China Square Food Centre. He previously stumbled upon a half-naked man on Oct 29.

PHOTO: STOMP

These are just two of many such incidents reported on Stomp in recent weeks, where men were found sleeping in public spaces such as void decks, carparks and food centres.

These recurring sightings have raised concerns among Stompers about cleanliness and safety.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation