The incident occurred at 10.30am on June 28 along Segar Road.

‘Self-centered humans’: Driver stops at pedestrian crossing to let woman alight, blocks Stomper from exiting carpark

A car driver was seen stopping at a pedestrian crossing to let a passenger alight, briefly holding up traffic behind.

Stomper BB shared dashcam footage of the incident, which he said occurred along Segar Road on June 28 at about 10.30am.

The video shows the Stomper exiting a carpark, with a black Honda Vezel in front of him. The Honda driver is seen stopping for several seconds at a pedestrian crossing as the Stomper honks.

At about 17 seconds into the video, a woman can be seen exiting the Honda and then crossing to the opposite side of the road while the Stomper sounds another loud honk.

During the incident, a female voice in the background can be heard saying: “Taking their own sweet time.”

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According to the Stomper, the hold-up was due to the Honda driver and passenger chatting in the vehicle.

The issue, said BB, is not about the duration.

He explained: “The issue is being inconsiderate... stopping the car and still chit-chatting inside the car (despite) knowing other vehicles are behind.”

The Stomper also felt that the passenger should have made a clearer show of looking out for oncoming traffic before walking away.

“Rudely taking the road like she owns it,” said BB, who alleged that the dashcam footage did not fully capture the woman’s expression.

Asked why he decided to share the incident, the Stomper said he hopes to encourage people to be more considerate.

“I suppose Stomp is a place where we can submit an incident to voice our views,” BB added.

He described the incident as revealing an “ugly and dirty breed of self-centered human behaviour”. When asked to clarify this, BB said: “Nowadays some people are being more and more self-centered”.

Being a Segar Road resident, the Stomper acknowledged that he was in no rush at the time of the incident. However, he felt the driver and passenger could have finished their conversation elsewhere instead of holding up traffic at the carpark exit.

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