SCDF rescues trapped driver after cement truck topples on AYE

A cement truck driver was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after getting trapped in his vehicle following an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on June 7.

Stomper Sharilyn said she and her husband were travelling along the AYE towards Tuas at about 8.30pm when they noticed what appeared to be smoke by the roadside near Normanton Park.

“When we looked closer, it turned out to be a cement truck that seemed to be lying on its side,” she said.

The Stomper added that the vehicle was difficult to spot as the area was dimly lit and the colour of the truck blended into its surroundings.

Couple makes U-turn to check on driver

“We felt something was wrong because the lorry was tilted sideways,” she said. “The passenger door couldn’t be used and only the driver’s side door could be opened, but we figured the driver might be injured or unconscious and unable to open it.”

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The couple then made a U-turn to check on the situation.

By the time they arrived, two other members of the public were already at the scene.

Her husband approached the truck and found the driver trapped inside.

“He was likely injured or in a state of shock because when asked if he was okay, he just seemed to mumble,” said the Stomper.

Not long after, SCDF officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.

In a video shared by the Stomper, SCDF officers and paramedics are seen carrying a man onto a stretcher.

“Good job, SCDF, for acting so quickly and swiftly to help the injured person,” Sharilyn said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to an accident involving a cement truck along the AYE towards Portsdown Avenue at about 8.30pm.

A 36-year-old male cement truck driver was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital and is assisting with investigations.

An SCDF spokesperson said the driver was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the cement truck and was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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