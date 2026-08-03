Resident disgusted by rocking car in Hougang condo carpark: ‘Not the first time’

A Hougang resident said he was left disgusted after coming across a parked car rocking in the basement carpark of his condominium.

He claimed it was not the first time he had seen the same vehicle there.

Stomper Anonymous shared dashcam footage recorded on July 30 at about 2.22pm.

The clips he shared show him driving through the basement carpark before approaching a white Toyota parked with its headlights on.

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The vehicle can be seen rocking while stationary.

The Stomper said he believed the occupants were engaged in sexual activity.

When asked how he felt coming across this, he said he was “disgusted”.

According to the resident, this was the second or third time in the past six months that he had noticed the same car in the condominium’s basement carpark under similar circumstances.

He said he later reported this to the condominium’s security personnel.

“The guard informed me that the car had entered the condo for pick-up and drop-off purposes and that it did not belong to a resident,” said the Stomper.

He did not wish to identify the condominium.

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