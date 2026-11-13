The customer alleged that his items were “very different” from photos on the furniture store’s website.

‘Never buy online furniture’: Man pays S’pore company over $5k for 2 sofa beds with unfinished plywood drawers

A man paid $5,196 for two sofa beds with storage drawers from an online furniture store, only to find that the workmanship was not up to par.

Stomper Charlie said he bought the sofa beds for $2,598 each on Sept 8 . However, when the items were delivered, he found that the storage drawers were “not properly furnished”.

“There was no laminate and no trimmings, just pieces of plywood,” explained Charlie, who shared photos and videos of the issue with both sofa beds.

He alleged that this was “very different” from the “misleading” photos on the website.

The customer alleged that the items he received were “very different” from photos on the furniture store’s website. PHOTO: FURNITURE COMPANY’S WEBSITE

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“When I contacted customer service, they gave me a shocking reply,” Charlie told Stomp.

“They said the storage drawers are free add-ons, suggesting that the poor furnishing is expected.”

The Stomper was told that a swop was not possible. PHOTO: STOMP

A screenshot seen by Stomp shows the furniture store telling Charlie that the storage drawers were “optional extras” given “complimentary as a gesture of gratitude”.

“Hence I am not able to offer you a swop for it at the moment,” an employee told the Stomper.

Charlie noted that there was no mention of such freebies when he placed his order, leading him to think that the storage drawers were part of the product and everything came as a whole.

Even though the sofa beds have a warranty of three years, it did not solve the Stomper’s issue.

The Stomper was also told that his issue was not covered under the warranty. PHOTO: STOMP

“Again, they said the storage drawers were free and hence not covered under warranty,” said Charlie, who contacted Stomp in October after he did not hear from the furniture store.

“Until now, there is still no response for the rework or a replacement.”

Charlie said he had purchased a similar item from another supplier who could provide the finishing that he expected, leading him to wonder why the furniture company could not do the same.

The Stomper said he had purchased a similar item from another supplier who could provide satisfactory finishing. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper added: “Lesson learnt, never buy online furniture.”

While the furniture company does not have a physical store, its website states that it offers house-visit consultations and a “personalised showroom experience”.

The company did not respond to Stomp’s requests for comment.

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