Mr Coconut member alleges rewards were ‘stolen’, company implementing additional measures

Stomper May said her birthday rewards have been redeemed without her knowledge at least three times.

A Mr Coconut member whose birthday rewards were allegedly redeemed without her authorisation — more than once — is shocked by what she feels is a “lax” rewards redemption process.

Stomper May has been a member with Mr Coconut, a coconut drink store, for “many years”.

According to her, she had been able to redeem her free birthday drink early on, but later observed that they have been marked as “Redeemed” in recent years without her knowledge.

May told Stomp that the rewards redemption process was simple: customers only need to key in their mobile phone numbers at Mr Coconut’s order kiosk.

“People (are) taking advantage of the company’s security loophole and stealing member benefits,” she claimed.

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May recalled encountering this problem every year since 2024. “The first time I reported... (Mr Coconut) called me and just put in another voucher for me,” she explained.

“They told me that they had checked that it was redeemed at a kiosk, but there was no need for any password. Anybody can just key in my mobile number and get it,” the Stomper added.

However, her appeals to the company in 2025 and 2026 allegedly went unanswered. She also showed screenshots of other rewards redeemed at Mr Coconut’s Causeway Point and Tiong Bahru outlets that happened due to “unauthorised access”.

“I was at my dad’s funeral at Redhill (on Aug 17, 2024) and this person was stealing my member benefits at Tiong Bahru Plaza,” she alleged.

Stomper May said she was at her father’s funeral in Redhill when her points were redeemed at Mr Coconut’s Tiong Bahru outlet. PHOTO: STOMP

May is certain that neither her family nor her friends made these transactions, as she did not authorise anyone to redeem her rewards. “If no permission is given, it is considered stealing,” she asserted.

“I think it is ridiculous that the person can just redeem member benefits directly from the kiosk without having to login with any password,” she lamented.

May suggests that the company could check which outlet birthday rewards are redeemed at and, from the CCTV footage, identify who picked up the drink.

She notes that other drink stores only allow members to redeem rewards by logging into their apps and is advocating for stronger safety measures.

Mr Coconut to ‘strengthen processes’ and ‘review measures’

Responding to Stomp’s queries, a Mr Coconut representative said that the company continuously reviews verification methods and takes the Stomper’s concerns seriously.



“We also recognise that mobile numbers may, in certain circumstances, be reassigned or recycled by telecommunications providers,” said the representative.

Mr Coconut said that while the practice is not in its control, it is committed to providing the appropriate support as the first point of contact when members encounter issues with their accounts or rewards.



The company confirmed it is implementing additional measures to strengthen its processes and will continue to review them to enhance the security of its membership programme.



Members who believe their rewards have been redeemed without their knowledge are encouraged to contact the company’s customer service team with transaction details for investigation.



Where an unauthorised redemption is substantiated, Mr Coconut will assess the circumstances on a case-by-case basis and take the appropriate action, including consideration of a replacement reward where applicable.

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