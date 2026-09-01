A blue car was left in the middle of the carpark between noon and 12.30pm on Aug 29.

Motorists stuck for 30 min after couple allegedly leave car in middle of Senja Hawker Centre carpark to buy food

Finding a parking space during lunchtime can be frustrating, but one couple allegedly came up with their own solution at Senja Hawker Centre — at the expense of other motorists.

Stomper AP said a blue car was left in the middle of the carpark in Bukit Panjang between noon and 12.30pm on Aug 29.

He told Stomp that the carpark was full at the time, with several motorists circling while waiting for a parking space.

According to AP, the driver stopped his car in the driveway, in front of some parked cars, instead of waiting for a parking lot.

Photos shared by the Stomper show the blue car stopped in the middle of the carpark driveway, outside the marked parking lots.

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AP said its position prevented several motorists from leaving their parking spaces.

“The driver and his wife got out of the car and went up to the hawker centre to buy takeaway food,” he claims.

He added that a domestic helper and a young child remained in the car.

“The drivers had no choice but to wait in their cars until the couple returned,” he said.

According to AP, the couple returned with their food about 20 to 30 minutes later and apologised to the affected motorists before driving off.

He felt the inconvenience could have been avoided if the couple had waited for a proper parking space like everyone else.

“I feel that people should be more considerate, rather than thinking of convenience for themselves,” he said.

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