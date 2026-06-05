Motorist chases down van driver who allegedly hit Stomper’s parked SUV in Tampines and tried to leave

A motorist who witnessed a collision involving a parked vehicle in Tampines allegedly chased down the driver responsible and made her return to the scene.

Stomper Sharon said her stationary SUV was damaged in the incident, which occurred at an open-air carpark between Blocks 881 and 883 Tampines Street 84 on May 29 at about 7.03pm.

Footage shared by the Stomper shows a Nissan van reversing into her parked vehicle before driving away.

However, a passing motorist who witnessed the incident — and was earlier seen travelling in the opposite direction — reportedly honked at the van and gave chase.

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Sharon said the witness managed to get the driver to return to the scene before leaving a handwritten note with contact details on her SUV’s windscreen.

PHOTO: STOMP

At the time, the Stomper was unaware that her vehicle had been involved in an accident.

“Before I knew what had happened, I saw a piece of paper on my windscreen and realised my car had been involved in an accident,” she said. “I tried calling the number, but nobody answered.”

The Stomper later reviewed footage from her in-car camera with the help of a cousin and pieced together what had happened. She has since lodged a police report.

Sharon is grateful to the motorist who stepped forward.

“If not for the kind soul who witnessed everything and chased after the van, I might never have known what happened,” she said.

Stomper’s troubles far from over

Sharon added that her driver’s side door was damaged and became difficult to open after the collision.

She also expressed frustration over what she described as a lengthy insurance claims process.

As of June 4, nearly a week after the incident, Sharon is still waiting for repairs to be arranged and has not been able to use her vehicle normally.

“My insurance company told me I can only send my car for repairs next Monday and have to claim under my own insurance and pay a $500 excess,” she said. “I am quite disappointed about how insurance works because I’ve never gotten into an accident before.”

“I hope Stomp can bring awareness to the public and also assist me.”

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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