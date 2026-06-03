Motorcyclist suddenly brakes in front of car and causes collision, allegedly ‘straightaway say claim’

A motorcyclist was caught on camera suddenly braking in front of a car, resulting in a collision.

Stomper V shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred along Towner Road on May 23 at around 12.26pm.

V, a passenger in the car and the driver’s wife, believes the motorcyclist had caused the accident on purpose.

She said: “This rider purposely jammed on his emergency brakes even though the road in front was clear (of traffic), trying to deliberately cause an accident.

“We hit his motorcycle from behind, but he was well. He did not fall and neither did his motorcycle collapse as he had very obviously already prepared for this plan.”

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In the dashcam footage, the motorcyclist can be seen looking behind him after the collision. He then gets down from his bike and takes out his mobile phone, which he points in the direction of the car.

V’s husband, the driver, is subsequently seen speaking to the motorcyclist and gesturing around, though the video has no audio.

The Stomper explained why she believes the collision was deliberate.

“When approached, the motorcyclist said ‘claim’ without hesitation,” V alleged.

“He came down from his bike but did not even check it, just straightaway took out his phone and took a video all around.”

V feels that this is unlike “normal” behaviour where people would check their vehicles first in such situations.

She added: “He seemed well prepared and there was no argument from him. He said ‘claim’ and then rode off like nothing happened.”

The couple have reported the incident to their insurance company, but have yet to make a police report.

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