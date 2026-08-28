A motorcyclist skidded after a car hit him while changing lanes on the CTE.

Motorcyclist skids into another rider after car hits him on CTE, driver assisting with investigations

A 41-year-old woman is assisting with investigations after a collision involving a car and two motorcycles on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 27.

Stomper WL shared footage of the accident, which happened along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 6.24pm.

“It happened near Ang Mo Kio,” he said. “I wanted to share this in the hope that it provides evidence for the motorcyclists.”

The video shows a car appearing to make contact with a motorcycle while changing lanes.

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The impact causes the rider to lose control and skid across the road before colliding with another motorcyclist travelling in the first lane.

Both riders then fall onto the road.

In the aftermath, one of the riders is seen getting back on his feet and picking up what appears to be a phone from the road. One of his shoes can also be seen lying nearby.

The car involved subsequently pulls over and a woman gets out to check on the riders.

Other motorists also stop to render assistance, helping the riders and lifting one of the fallen motorcycles upright.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two motorcycles along the CTE towards the SLE at about 6.30pm.

“A 35-year-old male motorcyclist sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 41-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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