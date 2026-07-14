Stomper X Ang said he placed an order with Pandamart on July 3, taking advantage of a promotion recommended by his sisters.

Man upset over melted Häagen-Dazs ice cream after Pandamart rider leaves it at door without notice

A Foodpanda customer was left disappointed after finding three tubs of melted ice cream hanging on his front door hours after they had been delivered.

Stomper X Ang said he had placed an order with Foodpanda’s Pandamart in Yio Chu Kang on July 3, taking advantage of a promotion recommended by his sisters.

The order included three pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream: Caramel Biscuit and Cream, Macadamia Nut, and Pistachio and Cream.

As he was conscious that the items might melt, X Ang said he left a note informing the rider that his order contained ice cream and to ensure it was collected in person.

The Stomper shared a screenshot of the note he left for the rider, which read: “... it ice cream, do ensure it collected from driver”.

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The Stomper left instructions about ensuring his order was collected in person. PHOTO: STOMP

However, he said the rider left the order hanging on his front door without ringing the doorbell or informing him.

He added that it was his first time using Foodpanda and he had expected the rider to request a one-time password upon delivery.

“I thought mine would have one... I later realised I was not given a code at all.”

According to X Ang, he only discovered the delivery at around 6.30pm — about three hours after it had been left outside.

By then, the ice cream had completely melted. Although he later refroze it, he said the texture had noticeably changed.

Although the Stomper placed the ice cream in the freezer, he said the texture had changed. PHOTOS: STOMP

‘Case closed’ with no refund

The Stomper said he contacted Foodpanda through its app and Facebook page, but felt his concerns were not properly addressed.

X Ang also claimed that one customer service agent had accidentally pasted details relating to another customer’s order into his chat.

One customer service agent accidentally pasted details relating to another customer’s order into the Stomper’s chat. PHOTO: STOMP

“The platform said they would review the case, but I got no reply and it was later closed with no refund,” he said.

Frustrated, X Ang decided to share his experience with Stomp.

“I want the public to know and (get) my justice.”

Refund after query

On July 13, the Stomper said he was informed by Foodpanda that a refund would be processed.

“They now said they will refund (me), after all the trouble,” X Ang added.

Stomp understands that the Stomper’s order was delivered earlier than the estimated delivery time shown in the app and the refund was processed out of goodwill.

Regarding the unrelated order details that appeared in the customer service chat, Stomp understands that this was caused by an agent accidentally pasting an incorrect order reference.

No personal information or customer identifiers were disclosed, and the company is addressing the matter internally.

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