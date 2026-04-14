Man upset over $0.90 charge for 3 takeaway plastic bags, Bidadari satay stall hits back

Is it reasonable to pay 30 cents for plastic bag packaging?

Stomper Corn does not think so, saying such charges should apply only to plastic containers or boxes.

He had ordered nine chicken wings for takeaway from Satay BosQue at the Rahsia Bidadari coffee shop at Block 115C Alkaff Crescent on April 5 at around 6pm.

He was incensed to be charged 30 cents per plastic packaging. The total bill, including 90 cents for three plastic bags, came up to $14.40.

The Stomper’s bill. PHOTO: STOMP

Corn said: “I had expected plastic containers even though 30 cents is on the high side, as it’s usually 20 cents. This is unless it’s for bigger containers that cost 40 to 50 cents, which I understand.

“I was shocked when they gave me my food in plastic bags. When I sounded out, the stall said it is written that takeaway costs 30 cents. I replied that 30 cents is for containers, and it was first time I’d encountered this.”

According to the Stomper, other stalls typically offer customers the choice of paying for containers or using plastic bags at no extra charge.

He added: “I don’t mind paying for paper or plastic containers. But it doesn’t make sense I have to pay a compulsory takeaway charge of 30 cents when they anyhow wrapped my food with only plastic bags.”

Corn said he was unable to withdraw his order as payment had already been made prior to food collection.

“I told the stall that I would post this online, and they said to go ahead,” Corn told Stomp. “How can they charge 30 cents for this kind of packaging?”

He added that he felt “scammed”, calling it “clearly overcharging”.

In response to a Stomp query, Satay BosQue said the 30-cent takeaway charge is clearly displayed at its stall.

The 30-cent takeaway charge is displayed at Satay BosQue. PHOTO: STOMP

“Packaging charges are everywhere, be it plastic bags or containers,” the stall told Stomp.

“This guy was making noise on takeaway charges when it’s stated clearly on our menu. He then walked off with a fistful of our plastic forks and spoons to make up for the 90 cents he paid.”

Regarding Corn’s claim that the stall had told him “go ahead” with posting the incident online, Satay BosQue said: “If they choose to, what can we do?”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.