The customer realised he was charged a takeaway fee of 26 cents for his $6.50 item, bringing the final bill to $6.70 after the six cents was rounded down.

Man slams ‘absurd’ 4 per cent takeaway charge for brown paper, Little India eatery says it’s for everything

A man who ordered food from a restaurant in Little India was shocked to be hit by a four per cent takeaway charge of 26 cents.

Stomper Austin visited Ananda Bhavan Restaurant on Buffalo Road on Sept 17 and bought idli (South Indian rice cakes) for takeaway.

He then realised that he was charged a takeaway fee of 26 cents for the $6.50 item, bringing his final bill to $6.70 after the six cents was rounded down.

“If the food was packed in a proper container that could be reused, I would understand,” said Austin.

“However, my food was wrapped in brown paper, the same kind used to pack chicken rice. I find it absurd to be charged for such basic packaging.”

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The Stomper found the takeaway charge excessive for what he felt was “basic packaging”. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper questioned whether food and beverage establishments are allowed to “impose such charges without any guidelines or oversight”.

He added: “I hope the management can review this practice.”

Eatery explains four per cent takeaway charge

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Ananda Bhavan Restaurant clarified on Oct 1 that an overall four per cent charge applies to all takeaway orders.

The spokesperson explained that the fee is not only for brown paper, but includes utensils and other packaging types too.

“Not only paper, but also chutney and sambar bags and plastic bags,” the spokesperson added. “All of them.”

Other past controversies involving takeaway charges

This is not the first time a customer has questioned seemingly excessive takeaway fees.

In April, a Stomper expressed unhappiness over a 90-cent charge for three takeaway plastic bags. This prompted the stall, Satay BosQue at Block 115C Alkaff Crescent, to hit back.

“Packaging charges are everywhere, be it plastic bags or containers,” the stall told Stomp at that time.

“This guy was making noise on takeaway charges when it’s stated clearly on our menu. He then walked off with a fistful of our plastic forks and spoons to make up for the 90 cents he paid.”

Separately, Ananda Bhavan Restaurant sparked debate in July after a customer noticed that her takeaway order had been rounded up by four cents.

The eatery subsequently apologised for the lack of clarity and oversight. It added that it would put up notices at its counters explaining how takeaway charges and rounding are applied, as well as review its current rounding process to improve transparency.

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